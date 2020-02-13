Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD MORNING... .BITTER COLD AIR AND NORTHWESTERLY WINDS CONTINUE TO LEAD TO WIND CHILL VALUES IN THE 20 TO 30 BELOW 0 RANGE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER THIS MORNING. TO THE EAST, SOME IMPROVEMENT HAS BEEN NOTED, BUT WIND CHILLS STILL REMAIN IN THE 10 TO 20 BELOW 0 RANGE. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&