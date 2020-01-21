ST. PAUL — An internal audit by the Minnesota Department of Human Services has confirmed a number of complaints made by whistleblowers about problems within its division that distributes taxpayer funds for mental health and drug programs.
The report, released Tuesday, Jan. 21, didn’t find that any funds were actually misspent. But that could have happened, it concluded.
The report focused on the department’s Behavioral Health Division, which has been at the center of several high-profile problems at the department. It’s the same division responsible for some $77 million in overpayments of federal funds to Native American tribes and counties revealed last year.
Among Tuesday’s findings:
Conflicts of interest: Employees didn’t follow laws and policies designed to guard against potential conflicts of interest between employees and potential grant recipients. The report did not determine that any public funds were misspent as a result, but one case of a potential conflict of interest is being investigated by human resources.
Opioid grant: Employees failed to properly justify why it awarded a $500,000 opioid treatment grant to the Red Lake Nation instead of several other applicants for the same money that scored higher under the division’s own vetting process. The report didn’t find any wrongdoing; the grant was awarded, despite the scores, because opioid addiction rates are higher in isolated American Indian communities like Red Lake. But that was never documented, and “the lack of documentation … clouded the transparency” of the process, the report states.
Premature payments: In 14 of 19 cases examined, auditors found that DHS improperly paid money to grant recipients ahead of schedule with a “lack of diligence and scrutiny,” exposing taxpayers to the risk of lost funds if the grant recipients, usually nonprofits, were to go belly-up. In no cases, however, did that actually happen.
Lax vetting: The audit discovered that the Behavioral Health Division awarded a grant to an organization that was dissolved by the secretary of state in 2018, and employees never actually checked secretary of state records. Technically, it mostly worked out because the owner of the organization appears to have completed the work, but, the report states, “The failure by the grantee to have an active registration with the Secretary of State is a violation of the grant contract, and should have been discovered.”
In an interview, DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said all the recommendations of the internal auditors are being implemented “immediately.”
Harpstead said some of the complaints came anonymously via an internal hotline that the department established last year in the wake of public allegations made by DHS employee Faye Bernstein, who has alleged she was retaliated against for blowing the whistle on contract and grant compliance.
Some of the allegations that were substantiated by the audit are consistent with alarms Bernstein was raising. She was placed on leave and has since been reassigned to other duties, although Tuesday’s report appears to at least partially vindicate her. Bernstein declined to comment on the specifics of the report Tuesday.
“We’re proud of this report,” Harpstead said, emphasizing that the thrust of it doesn’t amount to new revelations of misspending. Instead, she said, the report amounts to a technical vetting of allegations. In all, nine specific allegations were investigated. Five were substantiated; four were not.
“The reason we’re making it public today is to show that we did have this setup … to get to the root of those problems,” Harpstead said. “We’re grateful to all the employees who came forward.”