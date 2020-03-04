The family of St. James pastor who died following a routine surgery in 2017 is now suing the Mayo Clinic Health System and North Memorial Health Care.
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed recently in Blue Earth County District Court by husband Michael Cumings, as trustee for the next of kin of Maggie Cumings.
Maggie Cumings died in September 2017 following a gallbladder removal surgery at the Mayo hospital in Springfield. The 37-year-old was a pastor at First Lutheran Church in St. James and had two children.
The lawsuit alleges mistakes during surgery and during transportation in a North Memorial air ambulance led to her death. Both medical providers deny the claims.
The lawsuit seeks financial damages, including $1.7 million to compensate for the loss of Maggie Cumings' estimated income if she had survived and $319,000 to reimburse medical expenses.
Michael Cumings' attorneys did not respond to invitations to comment. A spokesperson for North Memorial declined to comment.
Mayo issued a brief statement: "Mayo Clinic does not comment about matters in litigation, even in circumstances like these where a patient died from complications despite reasonable and appropriate medical care by Mayo health care professionals."
According to court documents filed by Michael Cumings' attorneys:
Maggie Cumings went to the Springfield hospital for a non-emergency laparoscopic gallbladder removal surgery on Sept. 25, 2017.
One of her hepatic arteries tore during the surgery performed by Dr. Leroy Hodges, causing significant bleeding. She lost more than 20% of her blood volume as the surgeon worked to stop the hemorrhage.
She was taken in a North Memorial helicopter to the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, where she had another surgery to repair the artery. She died three days later from multi-organ failure.
The lawsuit claims multiple errors contributed to Cumings' death.
Hodges should have stopped the surgery and sent her to a larger hospital when he discovered her gallbladder was tightly bound to an artery, the suit contends.
The Springfield hospital allegedly didn't have necessary supplies on hand and had to obtain them from neighboring hospitals, including vascular clamps (a surgical instrument to control blood flow) and fresh frozen plasma and platelets (blood replacement products).
The air ambulance crew reportedly stopped giving Cumings transfusions of plasma and packed blood cells. The crew mistook symptoms of blood loss as symptoms of an allergic reaction to the transfusions, the suit claims.
In written responses, attorneys for both health care providers argue Cumings was provided appropriate care and they deny that her death was the result of any negligence.
Mayo closed the Springfield hospital March 1 due to declining patient volumes, physician shortages and other issues. Allina Health is taking over the Springfield clinic.
