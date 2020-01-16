Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL BRING WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW, A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN, AND AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TO THE AREA FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 5 TO 8 INCHES NEAR AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 94 IN WISCONSIN, TO 3 TO 5 INCHES FARTHER SOUTH ACROSS SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN. IN ADDITION, A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90, WITH A GLAZE OF ICE POSSIBLE ELSEWHERE. STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS SATURDAY AFTERNOON MAY LEAD TO AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, ESPECIALLY ACROSS OPEN AREAS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&