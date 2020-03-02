STAPLES, Minn. — An 18-year-old has died after crashing a snowmobile on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Wadena County near Staples, according to a release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.
It was his first time riding a snowmobile for Paul Peterson of Motely, according to the release.
Authorities were called out to an area north of the Wahoo Valley Bar & Grill by a river at 1:30 p.m., where the caller said CPR was in progress after a snowmobile crash, the release said.
Once on scene, emergency crews provided medical care to the injured person, who they learned was Peterson, who was leaving the Wahoo Valley Bar & Grill with his family when he left to go ride snowmobile, the sheriff's office said.
Peterson left the bar a few minutes before the rest of the riders, and according to police, his father found him. After unsuccessful lifesaving efforts, Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was riding a 2000 Polaris 600XSSP, was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor.