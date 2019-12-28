Weather Alert

...DIFFICULT TRAVEL EXPECTED FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY NIGHT... .FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL DEVELOP AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 94 CORRIDOR. THIS WILL PRODUCE SLICK ROADS FOR THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. THE PRECIPITATION WILL TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW ON MONDAY AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY NIGHT. 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED IN NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ALONG THE INTERSTATE 90 AND 94 CORRIDORS, AND THE POTENTIAL OF 6 TO 8 INCHES IN CLARK AND TAYLOR COUNTIES IN NORTH- CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SLICK ROADS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO FREEZING DRIZZLE LATE TONIGHT AND FROM SNOW ON MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT. THE MONDAY AND TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTES AND MONDAY AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE LATE TONIGHT AND SNOW ON MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT ARE EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. SLICK ROADS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO FREEZING DRIZZLE LATE TONIGHT AND FROM SNOW ON MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT. THE MONDAY AND TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTES AND MONDAY AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&