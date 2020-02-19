BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, arrested the 18-year-old man suspected to be involved in the shooting of two people.
Antonio Vincente Parkhurst was arrested in the city of Bemidji without incident, Bemidji Police Capt. David LaZella said in a release.
At 10:26 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, Bemidji Police officers responded to Sanford Health to a report of a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, a second call was reported regarding a male who had been shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji police and Beltrami County sheriff deputies arrived on the scene to find a deceased 20-year-old man.
Parkhurst allegedly fled the area on foot with a handgun and was considered violent and dangerous.
Formal charges are pending.
Authorities have not released the victim's name, but the family has identified him as Lupe Rosillo. The 17-year-old who was shot has been treated and released, officials said.