Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. IN MANY AREAS, THIS PRECIPITATION WILL NOT MOVE IN UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS ON SATURDAY MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 9 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY ON SATURDAY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&