WASECA -- Molly Kopischke and her daughter Ellie won't soon forget the time Waseca police officer Arik Matson "pulled over" Ellie last summer.
After a nervous moment wondering why an officer would stop her on a bicycle, Ellie was treated with a surprise.
Matson complimented her on her unicorn helmet. Then he gave her a coupon for a free ice cream cone to reward and encourage her to keep safe by wearing her helmet when she rides her bike.
"That just shows his kind heart and commitment to our community," Molly Kopischke said.
The Waseca mom says it was one of a few pleasant encounters her family has had with Matson.
"He always had a smile on his face and is wonderful with children," she said about the father of two young girls.
Kopischke is organizing a vigil for the officer, who is fighting for his life after being shot by a wanted man Monday night.
Community members are invited to bring a candle and gather outside the Waseca Public Safety Building at 6 p.m. Thursday. Waseca's mayor will speak and local clergy will lead prayers for Matson and his family.
A prayer vigil will occur simultaneously at Hope Church of Albert Lea, where Matson is a parishioner.
Matson's condition remained critical as of Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale said.
In a video posted on social media Tuesday night, Hope Church Lead Pastor Kaleb Hurley said Matson underwent surgery and his prognosis is uncertain while doctors wait for brain swelling to decrease.
"We know there is still a long journey ahead of Arik in recovery," Hurley said. "But we do know this: We know that there is hope. And we know there are great chances that he will be OK."
Matson was responding to a suspicious person call Monday night when he was shot in the head, allegedly by Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, of Waseca. (See related story.)
Matson has been a Waseca police officer since 2013, Police Chief Penny Vought said Tuesday. He is a patrol officer, DARE officer and member of the drug investigations and SWAT unit.
Waseca Intermediate School, at which Matson was the DARE officer, issued a statement calling Matson a "kind, caring and personable" officer who has touched nearly 1,000 fifth grade students.
"There could not be a stronger liaison between the law enforcement community and the schools," the statement said. "His ability to connect and relate with elementary students allows him to make a tremendous impact."
Matson trained to become a police officer at Minnesota State University.
"Arik truly is a good person," said Carl Bock, assistant professor in MSU's law enforcement program. "And he is the kind of person, when he left our institution, we were looking forward to him being in the field and there was an expectation he was going to do well."
Bock connected with Matson quickly, partly because Bock was a deputy in Freeborn County in the 1980s and knew Matson's father, who served with the Albert Lea Police Department. But the younger Matson was memorable on his own account.
"He is just a wonderful person," Bock said. "He had a strong presence. In law enforcement, you look for someone who can walk into a room and have a strong presence, and he definitely had that."
Before joining the force in Waseca, Matson was a deputy with the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office. He lives in the city of Freeborn, a town of fewer than 200 population where he serves as a firefighter and City Council member. He also has a side business doing auto detailing.
Freeborn Mayor Edward Mosser said Matson quickly got involved with the city after moving there a few years ago.
"He's been a great influence for the rest of us on the City Council," Mosser said. "He was new to town and fresh blood."
In Waseca, Freeborn County and beyond, people are stepping up to support the Matson family.
A GoFundMe page started by a friend of the family had raised about $118,000 by early evening Wednesday. T-shirt and decals with designs in Matson's honor also are being sold online by 4-seasons Athletics, Brady's Custom Woodcraft and others pledging to give proceeds to the family.
Social media posters are encouraging people to wear blue on Thursday and place blue lights at the front of their homes.
Among the other demonstrations of support: the Waseca High School boys basketball team wore shirts in Matson's honor at their game Tuesday, and a group hung blue streamers along light poles on a main street in Albert Lea.
Free Press staff writers Mark Fischenich and Trey Mewes contributed to this story.
___
(c)2020 The Free Press (Mankato, Minn.)
Visit The Free Press (Mankato, Minn.) at www.mankatofreepress.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.