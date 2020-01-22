MANKATO -- Gov. Tim Walz, during a stop in Mankato Wednesday, made a pitch for better roads and bridges to help rural commerce, for improvement to health care and schools and lauded farmers for feeding the world and becoming more innovative even amid tough economic times.
"I understand these last few years have been incredibly challenging," said the governor, speaking at the MN Ag Expo, hosted by the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and Minnesota Corn Growers Association.
Beyond low commodity prices in recent years, Walz noted that the changed climate, an increased demand for food from a growing world and more focus on protecting the environment are all creating challenges for farmers.
Walz said everyone in the room expects serious spring flooding that will again interfere with the planting season.
The governor gave a plug to environmental programs such as the state's Water Quality Certification Program, where farmers voluntarily adopt best practices to keep soil and nutrients in fields and out of waterways. There are now 500,000 acres enrolled in the program.
"We're seeing smart conservation practices in place but we're still feeding the world."
Walz also reiterated support for biofuels, saying ethanol and biodiesel made from corn and other crops have reduced carbon emission and made the country more energy independent. "The innovation comes from the people in this room."
But he said big oil interests are pushing back to reduce biofuels.
Referring to the ongoing impeachment hearings and the sharp political divide in the country, Walz said Minnesotans, both rural and urban, should be able to come together on a few issues that would propel the state forward:
"Build the damn roads, educate our kids and grow businesses."
Jamie Beyer, a Wheaton farmer and new president of the Soybean Growers Association, said her group will work in the next legislative session to get fixes to changes made in the tax code that are causing unintended consequences for farmers.
Minnesota did not fully conform to a portion of federal tax changes -- section 179 of the tax code -- which she said is now triggering tax bills when farmers trade in machinery.
"It's causing problems," she said.
Beyer said they also hope for progress on health-care costs. Her association also wants to see a soy innovation center in northwestern Minnesota come to fruition.
The Legislature approved $5 million in planning money for a Soy Innovation Campus in Crookston that would be part of a much larger soybean crushing and biodiesel facility.
Mike Skaug, a farmer from Beltrami County, said the facility would be a huge boost to northwestern Minnesota and will lead to innovations in using food-grade oils from soybeans and other crops.
The facility, which would crush 42 million bushels of soybeans, would cost an estimated $230 million, funded with both public and private funds.
"The soy innovation campus is the public part of it," Skaug said. The campus would have university researchers and others working on ways to refine and market food-grade oils from things like grapes, soybeans, canola and other crops.
"There are all sorts of specialty oils. The research from this will snowball," he said. Skaug said the innovation campus would help come up with ways for smaller facilities to profitably process and market the oils.
The association hopes the state will put more public funds into the project as private funds are also raised.
The Ag Expo continues Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Mental health consultant Cindra Kamphoff, the closing keynote speaker, will speak during Thursday's lunch.
There are nearly 100 exhibitors at the event. The trade show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is free but a badge is required for entrance and meals. Those who haven't pre-registered can get a badge at the door.
More information: mnagexpo.com.
