Weather Alert

...TRAVEL IMPACTS TO CONTINUE THIS MORNING... LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE ALONG AND EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE MORNING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE UP TO A HALF INCH. WHILE ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT, MANY ROADS ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, NORTHEAST IOWA, AND WESTERN WISCONSIN WILL REMAIN PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY SNOW-COVERED AND VERY SLICK. IN ADDITION TO THE SNOW, BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR AREAS OF DENSE FOG IN THE AUSTIN, DODGE CENTER, AND ROCHESTER AREAS IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND SAINT ANSGAR AND CHARLES CITY IOWA AREAS IN NORTHEAST IOWA. THE MOISTURE DEPOSITED FROM THIS FOG MAY PRODUCE SOME SLICK ROADS. ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR YOUR MORNING COMMUTE AND DRIVE SLOWER WITH CAUTION ON SNOW-COVERED ROADS.