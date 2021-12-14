The Landing still working toward purchase of Whiskey Bones site

I noticed that the for sale sign is back up at Whiskey Bones. Does that mean The Landing has decided not to buy the property? -- Interested passerby

You’ve got a keen eye.

I checked with the PB’s local government reporter, Randy Petersen, since he had the last scoop on the proposed move for the day center operated by The Landing MN, which provides services to people struggling with homelessness.

Like you, his eyes are pretty sharp. He said he noticed the sign was back earlier this month during a trip north of the city. He said it stuck out for him because he noticed the sign was taken down in the parking lot when he visited the site in early November.

After noticing the change, he checked on the situation last week and discovered everything is pretty much status quo.

Dan Fifield told him the nonprofit is still interested in the property, especially since it will need to vacate the city’s Silver Lake Station this coming spring and there doesn’t appear to be any other space available that fits the size and price needs.

The listing with Hamilton Real Estate Group also lists a sale as pending, but the $1.5 million listing also includes nearly 3 acres with the attached hill, which isn’t part of the agreement with The Landing.

A sale to The Landing would require approval for the site’s use as a day center, which provides a variety of services and a place to stay between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. everyday.

The Landing did submit a proposed site development plan on Nov. 19 to the city for review, but it was determined to be the wrong type of application.

In a letter to Fifield, Community Development Planning Supervisor Allison Sosa said the nonprofit would need to request a conditional-use permit based on staff interpretation that the plan for a day center would require more than a staff review. The process would call for a review by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and final approval by the Rochester City Council.

Petersen said he was told The Landing board was considering its next move, but Fifield sounded dedicated to moving forward.

In a Facebook response to a recent Post Bulletin editorial on the topic, Fifield wrote, “Options downtown are nonexistent for the square footage that is needed and if they were, the price would eliminate it.”

He also noted that downtown isn’t as ideal as some believe, since many of the services needed by his clients are scattered throughout the city, meaning transportation options will always be a factor in providing help for people without housing.

If the ideal alternate location happens to be out there, maybe your eagle eyes will spot it, but then you also might need to convince the current owner to sell it for the right price.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .