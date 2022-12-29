Our most-read Vault stories in 2022
These were our most-read Vault stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
A look back at the Minnesotan who inspired more than one of his songs and how the state's cold spring inspired another.
They called her 'Baby Angel.' Now, forensic genealogy might finally ID infant found in Mississippi River
A family of boaters discovered the baby on Sept. 5, 2011. While they believed they were picking trash from the water, they discovered a baby wrapped inside a tote bag.
A missing MN man's family was kept in the dark by investigators. But they gave clues to 'Unsolved Mysteries'
Days before an 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode aired on the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office released 28 images discovered on his computer. Lt. Zach Sorenson said the decision to hold on to those photos until days before the episode aired was a 'strategic investigative decision.'
The Post Bulletin's connection to one of the most depraved crimes in the Midwest.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the most famous prison break in history. Evidence is now piling up that the three men survived and one even lived in Fargo.
On Sept. 7, 1876, the notorious James-Younger gang, led the famous outlaw Jesse James, attempted to rob the First National Bank of Northfield. Northfield citizens, made aware of the robbery attempt, confronted the robbers. The ensuing shootout led to three gang members being killed, three captured and the end of the nation's most dangerous gang of outlaws.
No one knows why a Rochester man killed his family in 1984 before setting his house on fire, killing himself
A seemingly happy family ended in tragedy after the father bludgeoned his wife to death, suffocated his 9-year- and 22-month-old children, lit his house on fire and then hanged himself 38 years ago.
LeeAnna Warner, age 5, vanished on a one-block walk in 2003. It changed how police respond to child abduction
Her disappearance in Chisholm, Minnesota, remains unsolved, without much evidence. It prompted law enforcement agencies in the state's Northland region to create one of Minnesota's two child abduction response teams.
Son of a missing mother: Shelly Julson's son recounts life after his mom disappeared in North Dakota in 1994
Jaden Woodworth describes his memories of his mother, and tells how police claims drove a wedge between him and his father -- and how Dakota Spotlight's debunking of those claims might help reconnect them.
In August 1978, Deputy Richard Magnuson had been at the Roseau (Minnesota) County Sheriff’s Office for about 2 ½ months. On Aug. 2, 1978, his life was cut short at the age of 20 when he was the final victim of a series of killings by Gregory McMaster.
Al Capone, Alcatraz escape and kidnappings: Top 7 mobster and gangster stories - Best of The Vault 2022
Where did Al Capone and other mobsters hunker down in in the Upper Midwest? Who was 'Creepy' Karpis? What happened in the Bohn kidnapping? All these stories and more in Best of The Vault 2022.
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
Linda Hazzard saw the wealthy Williamson sisters as the perfect victims for her dangerous fasting 'cure.' But when one died and the other dropped to 50 pounds, authorities started paying attention.