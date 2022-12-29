99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Vault
News reporting
Our most-read Vault stories in 2022

john denver albumcover.JPG
John Denver is associated with the Rocky Mountains, but he married a Minnesota woman who was the muse for many of his songs, while the state's cold spring inspired his first number one hit.
RCA Records/1974
Andrew Link
December 29, 2022
These were our most-read Vault stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.

The Vault
Minnesota woman — not the Rocky Mountains — inspired John Denver's first No. 1 song
A look back at the Minnesotan who inspired more than one of his songs and how the state's cold spring inspired another.
November 23, 2022
By  Tracy Briggs
TheVault_BabyAngel_k9searchandrescue.jpeg
The Vault
They called her 'Baby Angel.' Now, forensic genealogy might finally ID infant found in Mississippi River
A family of boaters discovered the baby on Sept. 5, 2011. While they believed they were picking trash from the water, they discovered a baby wrapped inside a tote bag.
May 05, 2022
By  Trisha Taurinskas
02038764-guimond-age-enhanced.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
A missing MN man's family was kept in the dark by investigators. But they gave clues to 'Unsolved Mysteries'
Days before an 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode aired on the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office released 28 images discovered on his computer. Lt. Zach Sorenson said the decision to hold on to those photos until days before the episode aired was a 'strategic investigative decision.'
November 10, 2022
By  Trisha Taurinskas
1987_09_05_kidnapped.jpg
The Vault
Buried alive: How I learned about the murder of Stephen B. Small
The Post Bulletin's connection to one of the most depraved crimes in the Midwest.
February 01, 2022
By  Matthew Stolle
Cell of Alcatraz Escapee John Anglin (1).jpg
The Vault
He escaped from Alcatraz, but did he escape to North Dakota?
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the most famous prison break in history.  Evidence is now piling up that the three men survived and one even lived in Fargo.
February 03, 2022
By  Tracy Briggs
NHS001591.jpg
The Vault
The bank raid of 1876: How the people of Northfield defeated the Jesse James gang
On Sept. 7, 1876, the notorious James-Younger gang, led the famous outlaw Jesse James, attempted to rob the First National Bank of Northfield. Northfield citizens, made aware of the robbery attempt, confronted the robbers. The ensuing shootout led to three gang members being killed, three captured and the end of the nation's most dangerous gang of outlaws.
July 03, 2022
By  Erich Fisher
Ann, Scott and David Collins
Exclusive
The Vault
No one knows why a Rochester man killed his family in 1984 before setting his house on fire, killing himself
A seemingly happy family ended in tragedy after the father bludgeoned his wife to death, suffocated his 9-year- and 22-month-old children, lit his house on fire and then hanged himself 38 years ago.
May 18, 2022
By  Mark Wasson
LeeAnna Warner before and after
The Vault
LeeAnna Warner, age 5, vanished on a one-block walk in 2003. It changed how police respond to child abduction
Her disappearance in Chisholm, Minnesota, remains unsolved, without much evidence. It prompted law enforcement agencies in the state's Northland region to create one of Minnesota's two child abduction response teams.
March 29, 2022
By  Teri Cadeau
A thirty-one year old Jaden Woodworth looks into the camera. He has short dark hair and a short dark beard and mustache. He wears his sunglasses backwards over his neck.
Exclusive
The Vault
Son of a missing mother: Shelly Julson's son recounts life after his mom disappeared in North Dakota in 1994
Jaden Woodworth describes his memories of his mother, and tells how police claims drove a wedge between him and his father -- and how Dakota Spotlight's debunking of those claims might help reconnect them.
September 29, 2022
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Richard Magnuson.jpg
The Vault
Young Minnesota sheriff's deputy, killed by cross-border spree killer in 1978, to be memorialized
In August 1978, Deputy Richard Magnuson had been at the Roseau (Minnesota) County Sheriff’s Office for about 2 ½ months. On Aug. 2, 1978, his life was cut short at the age of 20 when he was the final victim of a series of killings by Gregory McMaster.
April 05, 2022
