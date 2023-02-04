99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WEEKEND FOCUS

Elton Hills fourth grade teacher Danielle St. Andrew
Exclusive
Local
Teaching troubles: The process of cutting positions in Rochester Public Schools
Along with an increase in students, the percentage of staff members grew even more over the last decade.
Downtown Restaurant Space
Business
Could downtown Rochester be set for a rebound?
Downtown businesses may be poised for a busy year of openings with a growing restaurant, retail and residential scene.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
Perry Dental
Health
Dental difficulties: Workforce issues dampen rural Minnesotans' access to dental care
There is a pronounced need for more dental providers in Southeast Minnesota's rural towns, many of which don't even have a dental clinic. The challenge: getting graduates to go there.
January 28, 2023 06:00 AM
The United States is undergoing one of the most alarming public health crises in its modern history..png
Local
They O.D.'ed. Should their drug dealers face murder charges?
But connecting drug dealers to deaths isn't as easy as you might think. The threshold of conclusive proof in such cases is often out of reach. Here's how one local prosecution fell apart.
January 21, 2023 06:30 AM

Latest Headlines
Khadija Ali
Local
'It’s like a 35-year head start': Efforts continue to address ongoing Olmsted County homeownership disparity
Three-fourths of white households in Olmsted County own their homes, but less than one-quarter of black households own their homes.
January 04, 2023 06:00 AM
By  Randy Petersen

