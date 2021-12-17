SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News

Winter solstice arrives Tuesday morning

Minute by minute we'll gain daylight and sun will get higher in sky

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig
By Mike Lynch
December 17, 2021 09:30 AM
‘Tis the time of year for making merry, and also for changing seasons.

That’s what we’ll do at 9:58 Tuesday morning, the moment of the winter solstice, the first day of winter, and also the moment we start gaining daylight once again.

You’ve undoubtedly noticed that the sun takes a very low arc across the southern sky this time of year, rising in the southeast and setting in the southwest, spending less than nine hours above the horizon. On Tuesday, the sun reaches its lowest point in the southern sky. This low sun angle means that we’re not getting nearly the amount of solar power and radiation as we get in the summer.

From now through late June, the sun’s arc across the heavens will get higher and higher, and we’ll eventually get warmer. However, the coldest weather of the winter is yet to come.

Blame it on the north polar regions. There’s been little or no sun up there for some time now, and super cold air has really built up. The cold has to go somewhere, and the general circulation of global winds causes that frigid air to spill our way in intervals until early March.

I call it the polar hangover effect.

During this week of Christmas in the early evening sky you won’t see three traveling wise men, but you’ll easily see three traveling bright planets. Toward the end of evening twilight, look for the three brightest “stars” you can see in the southwestern sky.

Those "stars" are Jupiter, Saturn and Venus, lined up neatly in a diagonal row.

The very brightest is Venus, not far from the horizon. You can’t miss it. The next brightest is Jupiter, much higher in the southwestern sky. Between Jupiter and Venus is Saturn. You need to look for this planetary trio as soon as you can after sunset because one by one they’ll be slipping below the horizon.

Our fellow planets, traveling around the sun, are putting on quite a show.

Venus will resemble a crescent moon with a small telescope or binoculars. Because the orbit of Venus around the sun lies with Earth’s orbit, Venus goes through phases just like our moon.

Set your optics on Jupiter and you’ll see the bright disk of the giant planet along with up to four tiny stars lined up on either side of it. These are Jupiter’s four brightest moons that constantly change positions from night to night as they orbit their gravitational master.

With a small telescope you can still make out the ring system on Saturn, but it will probably appear a little fuzzy. That’s because it’s close to the blurring effects of Earth’s atmosphere near the horizon. Saturn also is nearing its farthest distance from Earth, and this week it’s nearly a billion miles away!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

