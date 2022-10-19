Adding more gardens and green spaces may help shrink the lifespan gap between rich and poor areas

ROCHESTER — Through the process of becoming a master gardener, I've learned a bit about research that explores the possible health benefits associated with living near green space or nature.

A new study shows that upping the number of gardens and natural elements, such as trees, parks and lakes, may not only boost health, but also may help to narrow the lifespan gap between people who live in the most and least deprived areas.

The researchers found that each 10% increase in natural space is linked to a 7% decrease in the incidence of early death among people who are under age 65.

They came up with those numbers after studying up to 1,000 residents of Scotland to see where they lived, how much green space they had, how long they lived and their income levels. They found that the areas with the lowest amount of natural space had the lowest incomes and highest levels of health issues.

More research is needed to figure it all out, but the researchers say that their study shows that adding more natural or green space may have the potential to help reduce the lifespan gap.

The study is published in the Journal of Epidemiology of Community Health.

