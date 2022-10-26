SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
ADHD is underdiagnosed in adults. What to do if you think you have it

Are you a person who spends big chunks of time cleaning up after yourself, feels overwhelmed with daily tasks or fights distraction? Those behaviors could be symptoms of adult ADHD. In this episode of "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares info from a University of Minnesota psychiatrist.

Stressed out man holding head in his hands
Adult ADHD is under diagnosed. Without treatment, some people may experience stress, anxiety or depression.
Dreamstime/TNS
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
October 26, 2022 01:39 PM
ROCHESTER — Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) can look different in adults than it does in kids.

"The estimates are that about 20% of adults with ADHD are not getting treatment," says Dr. Lydia Zylowksa , director of the Integrative Psychiatry and Wellness Program in the University of Minnesota Medical School and a psychiatrist at M Health Fairview. "We know from studies that ADHD is quite prevalent in children. Many children don't grow out of their ADHD, as we used to think, and continue to have symptoms and qualify for the diagnosis as adults."

Why is there an under-diagnosis? Dr. Zylowska explains two big reasons.

  • First, ADHD diagnostic criteria were developed for kids and include behaviors such as hyperactivity, difficulty sitting still and being disruptive. So if children have the inattentive kind of ADHD and can't focus, pay attention or complete tasks, and are disorganized, their situation may be overlooked.
  • Second, adults with ADHD also don't meet the diagnostic criteria.

"For the adults, the experience of ADHD may be stress," says Zylowksa. "They may show up to a doctor because of stress, anxiety depression or drinking. And those things become the focus of treatment instead of the ADHD."
Zylowska says adults with ADHD may have an inner restlessness. They may have difficulty relaxing or have an extremely busy mind. They may take on tons of projects and not finish them. They may be impulsive and eat or shop too much. They may be overwhelmed with daily tasks because they can't stay organized.

Adults and children with untreated ADHD tend to self-criticize, have low self-esteem and feel demoralized because they know what they should do at work, school and home. But they just can't get it done.

Treatment works and is multifaceted. Medications and cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) are two main treatment options. Other important elements of treatment include stress management and healthy lifestyle choices, such as healthy eating and regular exercise.

Zylowska and colleagues developed a mindfulness practice designed for adults with ADHD.

"The program looks at mindfulness training not just as a practice, but also as something that can be done briefly in daily activities," says Zylowska. "Brief shifts in attention and awareness over time can really make a big difference in daily life."

The program is designed to help people reduce stress and strengthen attention. If you're interested in learning more about mindfulness for adults with ADHD, check out Zylowska's self help book called “ The Mindfulness Prescription for Adult ADHD ."

Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

Follow the  Health Fusion podcast on  Apple,   Spotify and  Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at  vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

