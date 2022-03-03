SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
What's the message behind the blue light on City Hall?

By Answer Man
March 03, 2022 05:59 PM
Dear Answer Man,

I saw the Plummer Building was lit blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Why was the city hall dome lit in blue? Is that also for Ukraine?

Kinda Blue

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, landmarks around the world have been lit up in blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag – in show of support for Ukraine.

City Hall’s temporary hue is in response to the situation, but is taking a different tone.

No, there is not a moratorium on primary colors on government buildings.

City Council President Brooke Carlson, who attended a vigil in Peace Plaza for peace and support of Ukraine Monday, specified the dome would be lit blue for peace.

At this time, it appears city leaders are refraining from specifically supporting or rebuking either side specifically through colored lights.

Chao Mwatela, Rochester diversity, equity and inclusion director, issued a statement explaining the symbolic gesture:

“As a global medical destination, as well as a city with a large number of migrant and immigrant residents, we hoped to share an intentional message of support to all of our residents centering Peace, and emphasizing that as a central theme for a community that is striving to create a safe, inclusive and welcoming city.”

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .

