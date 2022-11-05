SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Are you a mosquito magnet? Your body's aroma may be the allure

What is it about certain people that makes them mosquito magnets? In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams checks out a new study that may have an answer as to why the stinging pests find some people irresistible.

a close up view of a culex tarsalis mosquito perching on a human hand
Mosquitoes target their human prey because of certain smelly secretions on the skin.
Contributed / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
November 05, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Are you one of those people who attracts mosquitoes? The flying pests may find you irresistibly alluring because of the smell of your skin.

A study by researchers at Rockefeller University in New York City shows that mosquitoes can't seem to resist people whose skin glands secrete certain types of fatty acids.

“There’s a very, very strong association between having large quantities of these fatty acids on your skin and being a mosquito magnet,” says Leslie Vosshall , head of Rockefeller’s Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Behavior.

How did the researchers figure this out? They conducted an experiment for which they asked a group of people to wear nylons over their arms for six hours a day. Then they put those nylons in a container with swarms of one species mosquitoes.

One of those stockings — labeled Subject 33 — was by far the mosquitoes' favorite target. It was four times more attractive to the mosquitoes than the next most-attractive sample, and 100 times more appealing than the one in last place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the researchers analyzed the skin secretions on the nylons and found that mosquitoes flocked to people whose skin excreted high levels of carboxylic acids.

Now that they know what mosquitoes can't seem to resist, the researchers hope their paper inspires future research on other types of mosquitoes. And maybe even studies into how to make people who are mosquito magnets less attractive to the insects.

The study is published in the journal Cell .

Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

Follow the  Health Fusion podcast on  Apple,   Spotify and  Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at  vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

MORE HEALTH FUSION:
Happy mature woman wearing eyeglasses
NewsMD
Do you get hit with the end-of-daylight-saving-time blues? A smile may be your secret defense weapon
When the days get shorter and darker, many people struggle with the blues. In this "Health Fusion" column, Viv Williams explores research about how the simple act of smiling — even if you're not happy — may help to lighten your mood and reduce stress.
November 03, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
NewsMD
Celebrate November by making a gratitude pumpkin for a month full of thanks
November 02, 2022 06:00 AM
NewsMD
Caffeine can get you moving and help you stay alert. But what about the health of your wallet?
November 01, 2022 06:00 AM
NewsMD
ADHD is underdiagnosed in adults. What to do if you think you have it
October 26, 2022 01:39 PM

Related Topics: HEALTH FUSIONHEALTH FUSION VIDEONEWSMDHEALTH
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
Viv Williams hosts the NewsMD podcast and column, "Health Fusion." She is an Emmy (and other) award-winning health and medical reporter whose stories have run on TV, digital and newspaper outlets nationwide. Viv is passionate about boosting people's health and happiness by helping them access credible, reliable and research-based health information from top experts. She regularly interviews experts and patients from leading medical institutions, such as Mayo Clinic.
What to read next
Man talking in a taxidermy shop.
The Vault
A Minnesota taxidermist became a self-proclaimed healer. But his 'cures' maimed people
Still in business today, 140-year-old Storey Taxidermy in Duluth was founded by a "chiropractor" who peddled quackery.
November 04, 2022 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Ingraham 02.jpg
NewsMD
How Mayo Clinic might tip the odds for patients with rare cancer
Chris Ingraham received a diagnosis of a rare form of liver cancer which, until new Mayo protocols were developed, carried low odds of a favorable outcome.
November 04, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
The Hormel Institute
NewsMD
NIH awards $400,000 grant for Hormel Institute scientist's ovarian cancer research
Rafael Contreras-Galindo's research looks at the cause of ovarian cancer, which Contreras-Galindo thinks is connected to specific DNA sequence mutations.
November 02, 2022 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Answer Man logo
NewsMD
I like to dye my hair blue, but Mayo Clinic frowns on artificially colored manes. What am I to do?
Dear Answer Man,
November 01, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man