Barb Grant had a patient-side view of nearly 50 years of changes in medicine at Mayo Clinic

In 49 years in medicine, Barb Grant saw the end of the "worst thing" she would have to do for her youngest patients.

barb-grant-retirement-02.jpg
Barb Grant celebrates her retirement Dec 1, 2022, after 49 years at Saint Marys Hospital and Mayo Clinic.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Barb Grant was reluctant to leave pediatric nursing after 25 years, but the long hours and holidays away from her family were adding up.

However, a segment of her patients led her to the second half of her nearly 50-year career in medicine.

The young cancer patients she treated had always been a bright part of her job.

“They’re so resilient,” she said. “They loved seeing you once they got to know you and their parents would get to know you too.”

Grant then became an out-patient nurse administering chemotherapy treatment to patients. She spent 24 years in that position.

After years of reassuring children, she used the same skills working with patients of all ages.

“I tell them what I’m going to do and then I tell them I’m going to do it as careful as I can,” she said.

Grant, 69, retired at the beginning of December after working a combined 49 years at Mayo Clinic and Mayo’s Saint Marys Hospital.

Over that time, Grant saw many changes in technology and medicine in her fields.

One of the toughest procedures she recalls administering to children was bone marrow aspiration — a necessity for some cancer treatments. The procedure involves drawing bone marrow from a bone, usually in the patient’s lower back, using a needle inserted through the bone. The procedure used to be done with a local lidocaine injection and physically holding the young patient down during the painful procedure.

“It was the worst thing to have to do to a kid,” Grant recalled.

Today, children undergoing the procedure are put to sleep.

On the other end of the spectrum, getting some reluctant young patients to take medicine ranged from being a fun challenge to a mildly frustrating task.

Often, she would start with a frozen treat by dipping a popsicle in crushed medication.

“It was cold, so it would mask the flavor,” she said. “That would work for a couple days then you had to figure out something else to do.”

Hiding medicine in applesauce or other food worked with much more diminishing returns, she recalled.

"Whatever you put it in, that’s something they probably wouldn’t eat again for six months,” Grant said.

While getting kids to take medicine is a timeless task, Grant saw many changes in health care over nearly 50 years in the profession.

Some changes in practices and technology made the job easier over the years, she said.

Grant recalls having to count the drips of an intravenous bag to know the rate a solution is being delivered. Today, pumps control the flow and can be set at varying rates. Grant said that didn’t mean the job was particularly onerous at the time.

“It's just how we did things,” she said. “Looking back now, it seems like a big deal, but at the time, you don’t know what you’re missing out on.”

Grant was one of the eldest of 10 siblings who grew up on a farm outside Blue Earth, Minnesota. She grew up babysitting her younger siblings and also helping care for neighbors’ kids. That’s likely what primed her to decide to go into nursing while she was in high school.

“And I never looked back,” she said.

Barb Grant retirement 03.jpg
Barb Grant with a colleague on her last day Dec. 1, 2022. Grant retired after 49 years in health care.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic

Grant was set to retire in the spring of 2022 but decided to stay in her job through the summer when staffing is usually lean. She then stayed on through much of the autumn. On her first day of retirement, she received a group message asking anyone who was available to come in and help due to staff shortage.

A month ago, Grant would likely have stepped up to help.

Toward her retirement date, colleagues joked she would delay it again. When cookies celebrating her 49 years were delivered mistakenly decorated with the number "47," co-workers joked it was because it took her two years to actually retire.

However, this time it was real. Grant is preparing for the holidays and spending time with her five grandchildren who live in the Twin Cities area.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
