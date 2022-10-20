SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Boost veggie intake with this easy and delicious frittata recipe

Want a quick and tasty way to work more vegetables into your diet and clear out your fridge at the same time? Try this fast frittata recipe. Viv Williams has details in this episode of "Health Fusion."

Leah's fabulous frittata recipe
Whip up a quick frittata as a way to work more vegetables into your daily diet.
Contributed / Leah Sicher Hearle
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
October 20, 2022
ROCHESTER — Do you ever get stuck in a pattern of cooking the same things over and over again? Not only can that get boring, but also you might not be getting all of the health benefits that come from eating a variety of foods.

Research from the Harvard T. Chan School of public health shows that getting five servings of fruits and vegetables every day — specifically two servings of fruits and three servings of veggies — may help boost longevity. Researchers say that leafy greens such as spinach and kale, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and brussels sprouts, and berries may provide the most health benefits.

My friend Leah's fresh frittata recipe is a great way to include more veggies in your diet. And you can use whatever you like and is in your fridge.

Leah's Fabulous Veggie Frittata
Ingredients*

  • 10 eggs
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Trader Joe's Cuban style citrus seasoning
  • 2 small heads of broccoli chopped medium fine
  • Fresh herbs of choice
  • Sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons Feta cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon Ricotta cheese
  • 6 mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 zucchini, sliced
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 cup fresh snap peas

* Mix it up! Use any veggies you have in the fridge
Directions: Chop all veggies (except spinach). Heat cast iron skillet on med high on stove top. Add chopped veggies to skillet with extra virgin olive oil. In large bowl, whisk eggs and add seasonings then add cold water. Cook the veg on medium high heat until they start to color (about 5 minutes). Then add spinach and immediately pour in eggs and turn down the heat to medium low for a few more minutes. Add cheese on top. Finish under boiler until brown on top. Remove from oven and let it sit for a few minutes. Tops with fresh herbs and lemon juice and enjoy!

Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

Follow the  Health Fusion podcast on  Apple,   Spotify and  Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at  vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

Viv Williams hosts the NewsMD podcast and column, "Health Fusion." She is an Emmy (and other) award-winning health and medical reporter whose stories have run on TV, digital and newspaper outlets nationwide. Viv is passionate about boosting people's health and happiness by helping them access credible, reliable and research-based health information from top experts. She regularly interviews experts and patients from leading medical institutions, such as Mayo Clinic.
