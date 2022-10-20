Boost veggie intake with this easy and delicious frittata recipe

ROCHESTER — Do you ever get stuck in a pattern of cooking the same things over and over again? Not only can that get boring, but also you might not be getting all of the health benefits that come from eating a variety of foods.

Research from the Harvard T. Chan School of public health shows that getting five servings of fruits and vegetables every day — specifically two servings of fruits and three servings of veggies — may help boost longevity. Researchers say that leafy greens such as spinach and kale, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and brussels sprouts, and berries may provide the most health benefits.

My friend Leah's fresh frittata recipe is a great way to include more veggies in your diet. And you can use whatever you like and is in your fridge.

Leah's Fabulous Veggie Frittata

Ingredients*



10 eggs

1/4 cup cold water

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil

Black pepper to taste

Trader Joe's Cuban style citrus seasoning

2 small heads of broccoli chopped medium fine

Fresh herbs of choice

Sea salt

2 tablespoons Feta cheese

1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon Ricotta cheese

6 mushrooms, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

2 cups fresh spinach

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 cup fresh snap peas

* Mix it up! Use any veggies you have in the fridge

Directions: Chop all veggies (except spinach). Heat cast iron skillet on med high on stove top. Add chopped veggies to skillet with extra virgin olive oil. In large bowl, whisk eggs and add seasonings then add cold water. Cook the veg on medium high heat until they start to color (about 5 minutes). Then add spinach and immediately pour in eggs and turn down the heat to medium low for a few more minutes. Add cheese on top. Finish under boiler until brown on top. Remove from oven and let it sit for a few minutes. Tops with fresh herbs and lemon juice and enjoy!

