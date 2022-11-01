Caffeine can get you moving and help you stay alert. But what about the health of your wallet?

ROCHESTER — Research shows that caffeine may help decrease fatigue, increase alertness and it is associated with a decreased risk of depression. But what does it do to the health of your wallet?

A recent study shows that the stimulant, when consumed before you go shopping, may prompt you to buy more stuff and spend more money.

The study, published in the Journal of Marketing, shows that consuming a caffeinated beverage before you go shopping, enhances how impulsive you are. The researchers found that people who drink caffeinated products before browsing online or in stores tend to buy more and spend more. And the study showed that the effect is stronger when it comes to what the marketing world describes as "high-hedonic" products — think flashy items, such as fancy shoes you don't really need, sports cars, etc.

The researchers say that if you're trying to watch your spending, consider avoiding caffeine before you shop.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.