Health
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Calories? Humbug! Holiday cookie sales are good for your health

What's your favorite holiday treat? In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," find out how seasonal bake sales can boost well-being.

IMG_2640-2.jpgCookies at a bake sale
Christmas cookies may be high in fat, sugar, carbs and calories, but bake sales can boost joy.
Viv Williams / Post Bulletin
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
December 14, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — During the month of December, many church basements and the meeting rooms of other organizations burst with festivities, traditions, cheer and baked goods. It's Christmas cookie bake sale season. And for someone who has more than a little bit of a sweet tooth (me), the events are absolutely heavenly.

This year I had the opportunity to volunteer at my church's bake sale. The Presbyterian Church of Oronoco has held bake sales for the community since 2018, but this year was the first time I participated in the event in person, instead of simply dropping off my several dozen cookies ( Trisha Yearwood's recipe for cranberry, white chocolate and macadamia nut cookies ). My duties included self-appointed quality control person (I can't resist some sampling) and helper at large. And the experience was one of the most uplifting experiences I've had in quite a while.

One reason I still feel a happy glow more than a week afterward may have to do with the idea that volunteering is good for both your mental and overall health. A quick online search on the health benefits of volunteering results in slews of scholarly articles. A paper titled "Health Benefits of Volunteering in the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study," in the Journal of Health and Social Behavior, notes that volunteering may actually cause positive psychological effects on well-being.

Another reason I found the bake sale so wonderful may be because we're still a bit starved for human socialization and contact after the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. And knowing that our collective effort to spread holiday cheer while helping people save time and reduce stress by creating an opportunity for them to purchase cookies instead of baking from scratch makes us feel helpful. But the most important aspect of the bake sale, and likely the most mood-boosting is that all of the money raised goes to people who need it.

"The first year was so successful that we decided ti keep doing it," says Lisa Johnson, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Oronoco. "This year all of the money raised is going to the People of the Church, so it will go straight back out to mission giving."

Even though this particular church is small compared to some of the larger ones in the area, the bake sale attracts a lot of people from various places around the region.

"We have people who drive from all over," says Johnson. "Owatonna, Inver Grove Heights, Northfield and, of course, locally as well. I think that any time we can get people to come into the building and see that we're an active church that's here doing things is a good thing."

We didn't keep track of everyone who walked in the door to buy seasonal sweet treats.

"I'd guess about 100," says Johnson of the cookies that went for $7 per pound. "And it's hard to say how many pounds we sold, because some people tell us to keep the change, as they know the money is going to be used for mission purposes."

But Johnson estimates that more than 220 pounds of baked holiday sweets went out the door within a few hours.

As a health reporter who tries to encourage people to make healthy food choices, I feel as if I have to comment about cookies from that perspective. Many are full of fat, sugar, carbs and calories. Try to limit how many you eat. But despite the nutritional hazards of potential overindulgence, participation in holiday cookie sales may provide a welcome boost of well-being that can lighten and brighten mid-winter days.

Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

Follow the  Health Fusion podcast on  Apple,   Spotify and  Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at  vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

Viv Williams hosts the NewsMD podcast and column, "Health Fusion." She is an Emmy (and other) award-winning health and medical reporter whose stories have run on TV, digital and newspaper outlets nationwide. Viv is passionate about boosting people's health and happiness by helping them access credible, reliable and research-based health information from top experts. She regularly interviews experts and patients from leading medical institutions, such as Mayo Clinic.
