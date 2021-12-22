SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD

CDC: Life expectancy got a lot shorter in 2020

Deaths grew by half a million from 2019, 350,000 due to COVID-19.

CDC logo
Paul John Scott
By Paul John Scott
December 22, 2021 05:12 PM
Share

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Average life expectancy in the United States dropped from nearly 79 to 77 years in 2020.

It was the largest drop in 75 years.

Health officials said the shortening of life was due "largely because of increases in mortality due to COVID-19, unintentional injuries, heart disease, homicide, and diabetes."

The numbers were released on Tuesday, Dec. 21 as part of the final updating for U.S. mortality data on deaths and death rates by demographic and medical characteristics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officially, the nation's average life expectancy dropped from 78.8 to 77 according to the National Center for Health Statistics .

ADVERTISEMENT

As in 2019, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, following heart disease and cancer. The pandemic was attributed in over 350,000 deaths last year.

"In 2020, a total of 3,383,729 resident deaths were registered in the United States—528,891 more deaths than in 2019," the report stated.

"The number of deaths for which COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death was 350,831 (10.4% of the total number of deaths in 2020)."

In jumping by 16.8%, the United States in 2020 experienced the largest single-year increase in death rate since the start of annual mortality data.

Death rates increased for all age groups over 15 in 2020 and all ethnic groups as well but decreased for infants.

Related Topics: NEWSMDWELLNESSCORONAVIRUS
What to read next
Do Hangover Cures Really Work?
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Do hangover cures really work?
Hangovers after a night of overindulgence are no fun. Even worse — many hangover cures may not work. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares info from a study that exposes a lack of scientific evidence behind hangover remedies.
January 05, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
podcast+95e52e4b-e53b-4b71-a5b7-2f62e21c12c6-Health-Variant-Image-1400x1400.jpg
NewsMD
Health Variant: omicron, natural immunity and the difficulty of hatching a global scientific conspiracy
In the latest episode of "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with immunologist Dr. Marc K. Jenkins at the University of Minnesota. Jenkins discusses what we know and don't know about the omicron variant, explains about why it's not so easy to know if you have the natural immunity you need to fight off COVID-19 (but could in the foreseeable future), and details what happened to the hopes for herd immunity. 
January 05, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Coronavirus
NewsMD
Minnesota COVID hospitalizations on rise again as test positivity rates soar
Minneapolis and St. Paul are reinstating public masking requirements as COVID cases soar once again.
January 05, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for SE Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
January 05, 2022 01:35 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link