CDC: Life expectancy got a lot shorter in 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Average life expectancy in the United States dropped from nearly 79 to 77 years in 2020.

It was the largest drop in 75 years.

Health officials said the shortening of life was due "largely because of increases in mortality due to COVID-19, unintentional injuries, heart disease, homicide, and diabetes."

The numbers were released on Tuesday, Dec. 21 as part of the final updating for U.S. mortality data on deaths and death rates by demographic and medical characteristics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officially, the nation's average life expectancy dropped from 78.8 to 77 according to the National Center for Health Statistics .

As in 2019, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, following heart disease and cancer. The pandemic was attributed in over 350,000 deaths last year.

"In 2020, a total of 3,383,729 resident deaths were registered in the United States—528,891 more deaths than in 2019," the report stated.

"The number of deaths for which COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death was 350,831 (10.4% of the total number of deaths in 2020)."

In jumping by 16.8%, the United States in 2020 experienced the largest single-year increase in death rate since the start of annual mortality data.

Death rates increased for all age groups over 15 in 2020 and all ethnic groups as well but decreased for infants.