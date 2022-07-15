SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Celebrating a cancer recovery 40 years later

Joel Everts was only nine years old when his diagnosis resulted in the amputation of his left leg.

Ring Out Bell
Joel Everts rings the ring out bell at the Mayo Clinic Jacobson Building in Downtown Rochester on Friday, July 15, 2022. Everts was never able to ring the bell when his treatments for Osteosarcoma ended when he was eight years old, this ringing marked 40 years of Everts being cancer free.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 15, 2022 06:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — After four decades since his fight with cancer, Joel Everts finally got the chance to officially recognize his recovery, long overdue though it may be.

He rang the bell.

Also Read
071422 COVID map.JPG
Local
Olmsted, Wabasha return to high COVID transmission status, again
Southeast Minnesota counties continue to shift within federally defined categories related to new cases and hospitalization rates.
July 15, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester woman scammed out of $33K
"It's virtually impossible to get any suspects in these cases," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. "They don't use real names, they spoof the phone number and more times than not, they're from some other country."
July 15, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

On Friday, the 49-year-old Wisconsin man returned to the Mayo Clinic where he underway surgery as a child to deal with cancer. During that visit, he rang the bell in the Jacobson building — a small ritual for those who successfully complete their cancer treatment.

"Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It can't touch my mind, it can't touch my heart, and it can't touch my soul," Everts said right before ringing the bell, quoting the basketball player Jimmy Valvano. "And those three things are going to live on forever."

Everts first noticed the pain that would go on to be diagnosed as cancer when he was playing soccer and needed to get off the field. That diagnosis resulted in the amputation of his left leg at age 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everts said the clinic didn't have the bell ritual when he went through treatment. So, he decided to come back to recognize the 40th anniversary of his amputation.

One of the doctors who performed the operation, Michael Rock, spoke on Friday about the significance of the surgery. He said the survival rate was less than 20% at the time it was done 40 years ago.

"Every time we performed an operation of this magnitude, we always had some reservations, in spite of the fact it could be life saving," Rock said. "But quite frankly, there was no other option."

The amputation wasn't the end of the battle for Everts. He had to have two more surgeries to remove cancer from his lungs, all before the age of 10.

In spite of his early challenges, he's adapted over the years. At first, he wore a prosthetic leg. He found the process cumbersome, though. And about 20 years ago, he gave that up, opting instead to move around with crutches.

"I'm much more agile this way," he said.

On Friday, he described how he's found ways to still compete in spite of his limitation. Golfing, bowling, he even tried skiing for a while.

Everts' mother, Joan, also came to see him ring the bell. She remembers taking Everts to the doctor when he was a child. She remembers not getting any immediate answers once they ran the tests, so she went home and started scouring her nursing books.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty years later, she knows that even though her son may have completed treatment long ago, it was just the start of learning to live life in a new way.

"He's a cancer survivor, but no one can really understand what he lives with every day, she said. "In some ways, he was cured of the cancer, but his journey has always been there."

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMAYO CLINICPEOPLE
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Sean Michael Emmons
Local
Winona man sentenced to 12 years for 2021 stabbing death
Sean Michael Emmons, 38, reportedly broke into a Winona man's apartment through a front window, punched the man "out of a dead sleep" and stabbed him in the knee, according to the criminal complaint.
July 15, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The three candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s how they responded.
July 15, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Whatever the design, the goal of an ankle brace is to prevent injury or offer support after an injury. thinkstock.com
NewsMD
If you sprain your ankle, think twice before popping anti-inflammatory drugs
Inflammation can be a bad thing, especially if you have underlying conditions such as heart disease or rheumatoid arthritis. But it's also part of the body's natural healing process. So if you sprain your ankle, should you take anti-inflammatory medications or not? In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams talks with a Mayo Clinic doctor about why you might want to skip the ibuprofen in some situations.
July 15, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council set to start discussing 2023 city budget
Presentation plans to address anticipated changes for second year of the Rochester's first-ever two-year budget process.
July 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports