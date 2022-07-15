Celebrating a cancer recovery 40 years later

ROCHESTER — After four decades since his fight with cancer, Joel Everts finally got the chance to officially recognize his recovery, long overdue though it may be.

He rang the bell.

On Friday, the 49-year-old Wisconsin man returned to the Mayo Clinic where he underway surgery as a child to deal with cancer. During that visit, he rang the bell in the Jacobson building — a small ritual for those who successfully complete their cancer treatment.

"Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It can't touch my mind, it can't touch my heart, and it can't touch my soul," Everts said right before ringing the bell, quoting the basketball player Jimmy Valvano. "And those three things are going to live on forever."

Everts first noticed the pain that would go on to be diagnosed as cancer when he was playing soccer and needed to get off the field. That diagnosis resulted in the amputation of his left leg at age 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everts said the clinic didn't have the bell ritual when he went through treatment. So, he decided to come back to recognize the 40th anniversary of his amputation.

One of the doctors who performed the operation, Michael Rock, spoke on Friday about the significance of the surgery. He said the survival rate was less than 20% at the time it was done 40 years ago.

"Every time we performed an operation of this magnitude, we always had some reservations, in spite of the fact it could be life saving," Rock said. "But quite frankly, there was no other option."

The amputation wasn't the end of the battle for Everts. He had to have two more surgeries to remove cancer from his lungs, all before the age of 10.

In spite of his early challenges, he's adapted over the years. At first, he wore a prosthetic leg. He found the process cumbersome, though. And about 20 years ago, he gave that up, opting instead to move around with crutches.

"I'm much more agile this way," he said.

On Friday, he described how he's found ways to still compete in spite of his limitation. Golfing, bowling, he even tried skiing for a while.

Everts' mother, Joan, also came to see him ring the bell. She remembers taking Everts to the doctor when he was a child. She remembers not getting any immediate answers once they ran the tests, so she went home and started scouring her nursing books.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty years later, she knows that even though her son may have completed treatment long ago, it was just the start of learning to live life in a new way.

"He's a cancer survivor, but no one can really understand what he lives with every day, she said. "In some ways, he was cured of the cancer, but his journey has always been there."