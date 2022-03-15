Counties, cities encouraged by drop in COVID numbers

WABASHA — What a difference a month makes.

All across Southeast Minnesota, there's a ray of hope as COVID-19 infection rates have dropped precipitously over the last five weeks or so.

"I'm very, very thrilled," said Tammy Fiedler, director of public health for Wabasha County. "Wabasha County just fell into the medium level. And the Southeast (Minnesota) region is medium for the most part. I'm hopeful we’ll go low."

In Wabasha County, the percentage of positive COVID tests each week has dropped from 19% in the last week of January (Jan. 23-29) down to 2.9% four weeks later, Feb. 20-26.

Wabasha County isn't the only one that has seen so much change. In Winona County, the positive test rate went from 15% to 4.2%; Olmsted County changed from 18.2% to 7.6%; Mower County, 18.6% to 6.4%; Houston County, 11.1% to 4.2%; Goodhue County, 16.6% to 5.8%; Fillmore County, 13.4% to 4.5%; and Dodge County, 16.5% to 3.9%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiedler said that since March 4, Wabasha County has only had 32 new cases reported and no deaths. The reduction in COVID cases has also led to fewer COVID-related hospitalizations. That means more staff and resources available for other health care needs in hospitals.

Fiedler said the change in COVID levels from high to medium means that there is no longer a recommendation for masking, according to CDC guidelines. That said, private businesses may still ask for masking, and individuals who have health problems that can be exacerbated by COVID might continue to wear masks in public.

Valerie Williams, COVID-19 campaign coordinator for Winona County Health and Human Services, said the demand for testing is down, and with the dropping rate of new positive cases the county's focus is changing to looking at the long-term effects of the disease.

"What happens to the body long-term after contracting COVID," she said. "Then we're looking at the mental health aspects, especially among the youth."

A new study, she said, shows an increase in eating disorders and tic disorders, such as tourette-like symptoms. Other mental health concerns on the rise are depression, anxiety and compulsion disorders.

While there's always the concern that a new variant could have everyone reaching for their masks again, Williams said she hopes COVID infections continue to drop and "we'll have safer communities and things returning to normal."

A return to normal is something that is slowly taking hold across the region.

Monday night, the Red Wing City Council voted to end its mask mandate for city buildings. The city had been one of the last holdouts in the region for mask mandates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Winona County, Williams said the county health department was going to take a break from COVID vaccination clinics.

"People are burnt out after two years," she said. "Still, we're doing vaccinations in office, but people have to make appointments."

Fiedler said conversations with other entities giving shots – hospitals and pharmacies – shows the number of people looking for vaccines is down.

The next step in Wabasha County is a community health assessment to see what the public wants in terms of a focus on health care in the coming years.

That, she said, is likely to be a focus on mental health, which was high on the county residents' list before COVID came along.

One benefit from the pandemic, Fiedler said, is that community partners from schools and early childhood centers to law enforcement are now plugged into what the department of public health is doing. This means rolling out new health care programs should be easier in the coming years.

In the meantime, Fiedler said she will keep an eye on COVID numbers just in case the disease comes back.

"A lot of us do have that lingering waiting for the other shoe to drop," she said. "This is how we felt before delta came."