Easy, aromatic and healthy homemade applesauce that's not just for kids

Can't decide what to do with the pile of apples you picked at the local orchard or bought at the store? Make applesauce! In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares a traditional family recipe for homemade applesauce that's rich and yummy but still nutritious and low calorie.

Apples are low in fat and a good source of fiber and phytochemicals.
Apples in autumn are a healthy treat raw or cooked.
Viv Williams
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
October 07, 2022 02:46 PM
ROCHESTER — Apples simmering on the stove can fill your home with the cozy aromas of fall. And autumn is definitely the apple's go time. So if you want to make a delicious and nutritious apple treat, try Grandma Marge's Applesauce.

Marge is the grandma of my friend, David Strauss. He whips up big batches of the family recipe every season.

Apples are popular and healthy. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published an online article that lists apples as being low-calorie and full of fiber, phytochemicals and Vitamin C. Those properties help with weight management and may reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers.

Tufts University notes online that apples are a healthy option whether they're raw or cooked, but cooking reduces vitamin C content. Most of the fiber in apples is in the skin. So peeling the fruit removes much of the fiber.

Grandma Marge's recipe is fantastic alone, or you can put some on top of a serving of frozen yogurt, on toast or as a sweetener or egg substitute in baking.

David says that this handed-down recipe has not been written anywhere. The amounts listed below are meant to be increased or decreased, depending on how much applesauce you want to make. I threw out a number – six (a half-dozen) just for starters.

Ingredients:

  • Apples. Your choice of variety. David uses Paula Reds.
  • Water: ½ cup, more or less to reach desired consistency.
  • Cinnamon: 1/8 teaspoon or to taste.
  • Sugar: 1 tablespoon or to taste.

Directions for when using food mill:

Core and quarter apples (leave skin on). Place in pot, add water and cook on medium heat until desired consistency (approximately 15 minutes for six apples). Remove from heat and put through food mill to remove skins. Add sugar and cinnamon (adjust amounts to taste) Serve and enjoy!

Directions for when NOT using a food mill:

Peel, core and quarter apples. Place in pot, add water and cook on medium heat until desired consistency (approximately 15 minutes for 6 apples). Remove from heat. Stir in sugar and cinnamon to taste. Serve and enjoy!!!

Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

