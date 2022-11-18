SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Giving and keeping: Yammy Bear donates stem cells to studies, and himself

Charles "CJ" Jackson, the man inside the Yammy Bear suit, is undergoing a unique treatment for a rare illness.

Yammy Bear Birthday Party.jpg
Yammy Bear celebrates with a family at a birthday party.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 18, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Cells in Charles “CJ” Jackson’s bone marrow are producing a protein hurting his organs.

This week, after chemotherapy treatment, Jackson’s doctors will begin the process to replace those cells — with Jackson’s own cells.

Jackson is the man inside the Yammy Bear costume. Yammy Bear has spent the last few years giving out hugs and support to people facing sorrows of all sorts.

Shortly before taking a trip to Uvalde, Texas, in July to meet with community members and survivors of a mass shooting there , Jackson was diagnosed with a rare protein disorder illness called AL amyloidosis.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: 'The Nostalgia Awakens': Vintage Star Wars toys exhibit opens in Red Wing
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 18, 2022 07:54 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Willow Gentile plein air 02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Has Rochester passed Winona as an arts hub?
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester move to Rochester follows a flow of artists to the larger city.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Olmsted County canvassing board2.jpg
Local
Olmsted County voter turnout certified at 65%
The canvassing board verified local county and state results as the review process for Nov. 8 election continues.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The treatment involves removing Jackson’s bone marrow, filtering the cells to collect stem cells and then blasting his bone marrow with another aggressive round of chemotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The goal is to get very mean to the cells that produce the protein, the amyloid that makes the individual sick,” said Dr. Angela Dispenzieri, hematologist and professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic.

By “very mean,” Dispenzieri means killing those cells.

Plasma cells that would produce proteins as an immune response are stuck in an “on” position and continuously making a protein that damages organs. AL Amyloidosis is a rare illness, occurring in about 15 cases per million illness diagnoses. Thanks to the treatment, the life expectancy after diagnosis is about 10 times what it was about 50 years ago, Dispenzieri said.

“This is a very strange disease,” Dispenzieri said. “Right now, the bone marrow is the least sick part of his body.”

Yammy True Smoke.jpg
Community
Yammy Bear family launches fundraiser ahead of Jackson's treatment for rare illness
Charles "CJ" Jackson was diagnosed with a rare disorder in July.
November 11, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Stem cells harvested from CJ’s bone marrow will be placed back in his bone marrow after the chemotherapy.

Jackson won’t just be giving himself his stem cells, said his wife, CarolAnn Jackson.

Jackson agreed to donate some stem cells and to participate in three studies related to his illness and illnesses requiring similar treatment, CarolAnn said.

“He’s always giving and finding new ways to give to people,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Jackson.jpg
Charles Jackson.
Contributed

However, the treatment will leave Jackson effectively without an immune system for several weeks.

CarolAnn Jackson is working to make sure CJ isn’t on his own but also taking care of their six children who live in the couple’s Spring Valley home. CJ will be staying at an apartment in Rochester while he undergoes the treatment.

Related Topics: NEWSMDROCHESTERPEOPLEHEALTH NEWS
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Faith Community Expo
Local
First Faith Community Expo brings Rochester leaders together in a most unusual gathering
The goal of the gathering: To connect people in need with people who can help.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association strike outside of Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital
NewsMD
Minnesota Nurses Association to vote on second strike authorization
The 15,000 union nurses at 15 hospitals in Minnesota and Wisconsin will vote Nov. 30. The vote could give MNA leaders the power to authorize another strike, following a three-day strike held in September, as they bargain for contracts.
November 17, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
MNsure.JPG
NewsMD
MNsure CEO in Rochester to tout cheaper, more accessible plans
People can sign up for health insurance coverage through MNsure through Dec. 15.
November 17, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20221117_133623.jpg
Business
Local buyer pays $1 million for a Med City office center
Keith Collins, under the corporate name of B&V Holdings LLC, made a $1 million purchase of the 16-year-old complex at 3625 10th Lane NW, at the entrance to a residential cul-de sac just off 37th Street Northwest.
November 17, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger