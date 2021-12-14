SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD

Health Fusion: 2 common sleep disorders could be a deadly combo

Insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea can disrupt your life and undermine your health. If you have a combo of both sleep disorders, your risk of heart disease and dying may rise even more. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams checks out a new study and shares the researchers' recommendation for what to do if you have the dangerous combo.

By Viv Williams
December 14, 2021 03:19 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A combination of two common sleep disorders may increase your risk of heart disease and dying. The culprits? Insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Researchers from Flinders University in Australia looked at data from more than 5000 people over 15 years. Results of their study show that people with both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea were two times more likely to have high blood pressure and 70% more likely to have cardiovascular disease than people who had only one or neither of the disorders.

“Given that these people are at higher risk of experiencing adverse health outcomes, it is important that people undergoing screening for one disorder should also be screened for the other,” says Dr. Bastien Lechat from Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute: Sleep Health.

If you have both conditions, the term the researchers use to describe the combo is "co-morbid insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (COMISA)."

They recommend that all people undergoing screening for one of the sleep disorders should also be evaluated for the other. Treatments may help lower the health risks associated with both sleep disorders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both insomnia and OSA may cause daytime drowsiness and impaired function. People with insomnia have difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep. People with OSA may snore. They often stop breathing during the night and snort themselves awake. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website notes that approximately 22 million people have OSA and the disorder increases your risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and depression.

The research is published in the European Respiratory Journal.
Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple , Spotify , and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com . Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

Health_Fusion-1400x1400-Sponsor.jpg
Health Fusion logo Sponsor 1400x1400

Related Topics: WELLNESSNEWSMDHEALTH FUSIONHEALTH FUSION VIDEO
What to read next
Do Hangover Cures Really Work?
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Do hangover cures really work?
Hangovers after a night of overindulgence are no fun. Even worse — many hangover cures may not work. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares info from a study that exposes a lack of scientific evidence behind hangover remedies.
January 05, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
podcast+95e52e4b-e53b-4b71-a5b7-2f62e21c12c6-Health-Variant-Image-1400x1400.jpg
NewsMD
Health Variant: omicron, natural immunity and the difficulty of hatching a global scientific conspiracy
In the latest episode of "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with immunologist Dr. Marc K. Jenkins at the University of Minnesota. Jenkins discusses what we know and don't know about the omicron variant, explains about why it's not so easy to know if you have the natural immunity you need to fight off COVID-19 (but could in the foreseeable future), and details what happened to the hopes for herd immunity. 
January 05, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Coronavirus
NewsMD
Minnesota COVID hospitalizations on rise again as test positivity rates soar
Minneapolis and St. Paul are reinstating public masking requirements as COVID cases soar once again.
January 05, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for SE Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
January 05, 2022 01:35 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link