Hormel Institute to kick off 12th Paint the Town Pick fundraiser in January

Over more than a decade, the annual fundraising campaign has raised more than $2 million for cancer research at the institute.

Pink flags and ribbons line Main Street in downtown Austin in this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo as part of the Pain the Town Pink campaign to raise awareness and money for the Hormel Institute's fight against cancer.
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 02:49 PM
AUSTIN — The Hormel Institute is gearing up for its 2023 Paint the Town Pink fundraising campaign, which begins on Jan. 10, 2023.

Funds raised during the Paint the Town Pink events support the institute's cancer research projects. Since 2011, the annual fundraiser has brought in more than $2 million for cancer research.

"We hope every individual who donates and every organizer who works hard to raise funds for PTTP knows how important their support is to move cancer research forward," said Gail Dennison, the institute's director of development and external relations. "They are on the front lines with our researchers as together we work to prevent and control cancer and find better therapies to treat it."

Classic events like Fishing for a Cure and Plunging for Pink are on the 2023 lineup:

  • Jan. 10 - Business After Hours at The Hormel Institute.
  • Jan. 21 - Fishing for a Cure.
  • Jan. 28 - Plunging for Pink.
  • Feb. 4 - Paint the Rink Pink.
  • Feb. 11 - Bean Bag Tournament.
  • Feb. 18 - VFW Pool and Dart Tournament.
  • Feb. 18 - Shooters for Hooters.
  • Feb. 25 - Demo Derby.
  • Feb. 25 - Ice Golf.

More details about each event can be found on the Paint the Town Pink website .

