How a dump truck full of garden mulch helped lower stress and boost health

What's that one thing that drives you crazy in a bad way every time you see it? Maybe it's peeling paint in a hallway or weeds by your front door. In this "Health Fusion" column, Viv Williams shares how replacing a pile of garden mulch helped fix a problem, lower stress and boost health.

Viv's kitchen garden in late summer
Viv Williams' kitchen garden with her favorite mulch carpeting the pathways.
Viv Williams / Post Bulletin
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
October 25, 2022 02:30 PM
ROCHESTER — A weekend of glorious fall weather provided ample opportunity for me to enjoy my backyard kitchen garden. Getting my fingers dirty in the soil, growing food, then gathering the last of the autumn crops and prepping the vegetable beds for winter fill me with joy and help me burn off stress.

But this year something wasn't quite right. Each time I entered the garden through the very cool wooden doors my son built, the sense of leaving the chaotic world behind that normally accompanies me wasn't as strong. I still felt calmness, happiness and gratitude. But also I was a little bit unsettled and I refused to admit why until two days ago when my husband brought home a truck load of mulch, which he spread around the walking paths in the garden.

My problem with the garden all season had been the fact that, in an attempt to be a good land steward and recycler, I used shredded wood from dead trees we cut down for my garden path mulch. It was way too chunky and I constantly tripped over big pieces as I cared my tomatoes, broccoli, leeks, blueberries and other garden gems. I feared I'd be impaled by some of the sharp sticks if I caught my toe and went down. (I took a spill several times, but luckily, impalement didn't happen.) I knew that those darned scraps of wood created an obstacle course not only physically, but also mentally. Having to navigate the unruly mulch disrupted my garden zen. Yet I refused to admit it.

When my husband spread what I consider to be the properly pulverized mulch in a thick layer on top of the other stuff, the magic returned. And I stayed in that garden just about all weekend.

Even though I knew that the less desirable mulch disgruntled me every single day, I didn't change it. Two similar issues happened for months last winter when I would drive into the garage. There was this pile of boxes full of goodness-knows-what that was always in my way. I got grumpy every time I pulled into my spot. And then there was the mudroom, which seriously needed to be painted and was a messy jumble of mismatched gloves, mittens, hats, boots, coats, dog leashes and more. By the time I got out of the car and had plowed my way out of the mudroom and into the kitchen, my stress level was nice and high.

Why did I let the nasty mulch, the stuffed garage and cluttered mudroom continue in those states for so long before doing something about it?

Research shows that both clutter and less-than-desirable living environments can negatively impact your health. An article titled, "Is it clutter or hoarding? How to help with both" on Cleveland Clinic's website, notes that clutter makes you chronically distracted, overwhelmed and stressed. And a paper in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, published by PubMed, shows that women who describe their homes as being chaotic and cluttered were more likely to be depressed than women who described their homes as restful.

"I feel passionate about the benefits of creating an organized home," says Sara Messina, a certified Konmari home organization consultant in the Rochester, Minn., area. "Being organized gives you peace of mind and confidence. We all deserve to live in a place of serenity, peace, calm and health instead of chaos and disarray."

A while back I talked to Messina about how to start wrangling home chaos into order. She's an expert in Marie Kondo's organization method, which encourages you to declutter by keeping only items that bring you joy or that you love and donating or getting rid of the rest. (Note to self: chunky mulch brings no joy.)

"Keeping things because you feel as if you should is exhausting," says Messina. "But if you only choose to keep the things you love, you will never make a wrong decision. Don't think about discarding things. Instead, think about what to keep. "

There's no way I'm getting rid of some stuff, such as a set of my grandmother's china, even though I know I'll likely never use it. But the concept of clearing out obstacles and creating a home (and garden) environment that promotes serenity and contentment makes a lot of sense.

If you want to give it a try, Messina offers some great tips based on the Konmari method. She says the Konmari method suggests that you organize categories of stuff in the following order:

  1. Clothing. All of it.
  2. Books/papers.
  3. Miscellaneous. Start with the easiest to hardest. Blankets, cooking utensils, gardening tools, writing utensils, cleaning supplies, toys, towels, pet supplies, craft supplies, etc.
  4. Mementos.

In my opinion, mulch could be category No. 5.
And the mulch did teach me a lesson. I learned that if something doesn't feel right or increases your stress level at every encounter, getting rid of it will likely boost your health and make you happier. And that, in turn, may make your family and/or the people with whom you live happier, too.

Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Viv Williams hosts the NewsMD podcast and column, "Health Fusion." She is an Emmy (and other) award-winning health and medical reporter whose stories have run on TV, digital and newspaper outlets nationwide. Viv is passionate about boosting people's health and happiness by helping them access credible, reliable and research-based health information from top experts. She regularly interviews experts and patients from leading medical institutions, such as Mayo Clinic.
