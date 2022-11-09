How much does a CT or MRI scan cost at Mayo or Olmsted Medical Center? It varies

ROCHESTER — At some U.S. hospitals, a patient could pay five times more than another patient at the same hospital for the same brain scan if they have different health insurance plans, according to a recent study.

The October study titled, “Price Variability for Common Radiology Services within U.S. Hospitals,” and published by Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America, found that when commercial insurance companies negotiate different prices for the same service within the same hospital, it can lead to widely varying costs.

On average, common radiology prices within the same hospital have a 3.8 price gap, meaning a radiology service might cost as little as $1,000 for one patient and as much as $3,800 for another patient if they have a different insurance plan.

“Many commercial plans are leaving money on the table when negotiating prices with hospitals, especially for expensive CT and MRI scans,” said study co-author Ge Bai in an RSNA news release. “High prices paid by commercial plans eventually come back to bite U.S. employers and workers through high premiums and out-of-pocket costs.”

It’s different at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center. According to a Post Bulletin data analysis of each hospital’s CMS file list of standard charges, the Rochester hospitals have a consistent, narrow price gap across radiology services — 1.14 at Mayo Clinic and 1.18 at OMC .

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the price gap is consistent, the median price of the services across insurance plans varies between Mayo Clinic and OMC. For example, the median price of an abdomen and pelvis CT scan is $211 more at Mayo Clinic than it is at OMC, and $676 more than the national median. Sometimes it costs more at OMC. For example, the median price of a head or brain CT is $277 more than it would be at Mayo Clinic.

“Commercial price for shoppable radiology services varies substantially between hospitals close by,” said Bai, who is also an accounting and public health professor at Johns Hopkins University, in an email to the Post Bulletin. “Apparently some payers have overpaid compared to others for the exact same service. If there had been strong price competition, we would not see such large price variations because competition would have driven out expensive providers.”

In an email, OMC said that it utilizes market survey data to establish its fees. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said that Mayo Clinic Rochester uses a common gross list charge for each service and typically negotiates with each payer based on a variety of factors. Mayo Clinic added that its most popular health insurance plans tend to have lower negotiated prices compared to the median price.

The study also found that CT and MRI scans have higher prices compared to other radiology services, such as an abdominal ultrasound. That’s true at Mayo Clinic and OMC.

The median price of a lower back radiography costs $212 at Mayo Clinic and $170 at OMC. Meanwhile CT scans for the head, brain, abdomen or pelvis can cost thousands of dollars. Mayo Clinic said generally these services cost more due to the specific technology used and the level of complexity required.

The study's authors found that higher prices relative to Medicare for higher cost services imply higher hospital profitability. RSNA wrote in its news release that this can potentially motivate hospitals to direct investments away from low-cost to high-cost imaging without regard to incremental clinical value.

Up until recently, these price details weren’t as accessible as they are now. The Hospital Price Transparency Rule required U.S. hospitals to disclose pricing information starting January 2021, so consumers can shop and compare prices across hospitals and estimate the cost of care before going to the hospital.

“Price transparency took the blindfold off the eyes of commercial payers, forcing them to recognize the fact that they are often paying too much,” Bai said in the news release. “Equipped with pricing information, radiologists can change the landscape of care delivery to benefit patients and payers.”

