Live Well - Summer 2022

June 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Business
Mayo Clinic Labs to soon offer monkeypox testing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that five commercial laboratories, including Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Rochester, are now authorized to perform monkeypox tests to “greatly increase the capacity for the nation to detect the poxvirus.”
June 24, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
NewsMD
Where can kids 6 months to 4 years can get vaccinated in Rochester?
Vaccination clinics across the country are now receiving more supply of these vaccines to help meet the demand of the millions of children that now qualify to receive them.
June 24, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
June 24, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
NewsMD
Opioids don't work. A new book explores what's next
Acute and chronic pain are unrelated and must be treated as such, says author of new book on the complexity of chronic pain and the need for a multispecialty, non-opioid model of chronic pain treatment.
June 24, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott