SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic highlights blood donation need for premature babies through November

People are encouraged to donate blood at Mayo Clinic's permanent donor sites at the Hilton Building and Saint Marys Hospital as well as through mobile blood drives.

06 American Red Cross Blood Drive
Caity Danberry, with the American Red Cross, chats with Rodney Roushar, of Kasson, while getting him ready for a blood donation during a blood drive on Jan. 17, 2022, at First Congregational Church in Mantorville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
November 21, 2022 12:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The "Pints for Preemies" blood donation challenge runs through Nov. 30.

People are encouraged to donate blood at Mayo Clinic's permanent donor sites at the Hilton Building and Saint Marys Hospital as well as through mobile blood drives. The goal of the challenge is to save lives through blood donation and to build community relationships and awareness about the life-changing impact local blood donors can have.

Also Read
Groceries for Families in Need
Local
Photos: Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army unload 300 bags of groceries for RPS families
Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2022.
November 21, 2022 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Rochester man found dead outside apartment building Saturday
Rochester police responded to the building in the 300 block of 31st Street Northeast and found a deceased man outside.
November 21, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested for DWI had two children in the car
Charges related to a DWI and child endangerment were recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.
November 21, 2022 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Many of the 15 million babies born preterm require lifesaving blood transfusions, according to a Mayo Clinic news release. When Elliott was born with a heart defect, he required open-heart surgery as soon as possible and received a blood transfusion during the surgery.

“One of the reasons he’s here is because blood donors are able to provide lifesaving blood products to the most fragile of patients needing it," Elliott's mom said in the news release. "Being Elliott’s mom I feel so blessed to have these blood products available to my son, and I also work in the Saint Marys NICU and see so many other tiny humans benefiting from blood transfusions every time I work.”

Anyone 16 years old or older can donate blood. To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 507-284-4475 or email donateblood@mayo.edu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hilton Building donation site is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday with extended hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The Saint Marys site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center will be closed on Nov. 24 and will be open until 2 p.m. on Nov. 25.

To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, visit connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program/ .

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREVENTSMAYO CLINIC
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Lions Club Christmas trees 02.JPG
Local
Rochester Christmas tree lot has nonprofits seeing green
Proceeds from Lion's Club tree sales go to area causes and nonprofits.
November 21, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Man in custody after stabbing in Ostrander
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 21, 2022 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 21, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4a22a502db6ae76e0e03caaab3e8b12f.jpg
Business
A new chapter to start for a Med City comics shop as a nephew continues his late uncle's legacy
The Book Review closed in July in the wake of the unexpected death of its owner and operator, Craig Cotten. Jack Moore, Cotten’s nephew, recently announced on social media that he is relaunching the Book Review in his uncle’s memory.
November 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger