Mayo Clinic highlights blood donation need for premature babies through November

ROCHESTER — The "Pints for Preemies" blood donation challenge runs through Nov. 30.

People are encouraged to donate blood at Mayo Clinic's permanent donor sites at the Hilton Building and Saint Marys Hospital as well as through mobile blood drives. The goal of the challenge is to save lives through blood donation and to build community relationships and awareness about the life-changing impact local blood donors can have.

Many of the 15 million babies born preterm require lifesaving blood transfusions, according to a Mayo Clinic news release. When Elliott was born with a heart defect, he required open-heart surgery as soon as possible and received a blood transfusion during the surgery.

“One of the reasons he’s here is because blood donors are able to provide lifesaving blood products to the most fragile of patients needing it," Elliott's mom said in the news release. "Being Elliott’s mom I feel so blessed to have these blood products available to my son, and I also work in the Saint Marys NICU and see so many other tiny humans benefiting from blood transfusions every time I work.”

Anyone 16 years old or older can donate blood. To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 507-284-4475 or email donateblood@mayo.edu.

The Hilton Building donation site is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday with extended hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The Saint Marys site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center will be closed on Nov. 24 and will be open until 2 p.m. on Nov. 25.

To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, visit connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program/ .