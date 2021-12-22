Mayo Clinic in urgent need of O+ and O- blood

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is facing an extreme shortage of O+ and O- blood and is asking for the public's help with donations.

Seasonal shortages at the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center and the outside vendors who typically help the center fill gaps in supply cannot due to their own shortages.

The center will be closed on Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas Eve.

Both scheduled and walk-in appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, call 507-284-4475.

How to donate

Where: First floor of the Hilton Building

When: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open until 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month.

Where: Main floor, room M-86 of the Saint Marys Campus-Joseph Building.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.