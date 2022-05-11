SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic in urgent need of O-negative blood

Both scheduled and walk-in appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, call 507-284-4475.

Mayo Clinic Blood Packets.jpg
Mayo Clinic blood packets. Contributed / Mayo Clinic
By Staff reports
May 11, 2022 05:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is in urgent need of O-negative blood and is asking for the public's help with donations, according to a news release from the blood donor center.

In the release, the center said breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, vacations and weather may cause people to donate less and cause an "emergent" need for donations at this time.

Both scheduled and walk-in appointments are available, and there are two locations to choose from. To schedule an appointment, call 507-284-4475.

How to donate

Where: First floor of the Hilton Building.

When: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open until 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Main floor, room M-86 of the Saint Marys Campus-Joseph Building.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Related Topics: HEALTH NEWSMAYO CLINICROCHESTERALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Foods with high soluble fiber
NewsMD
A high fiber diet may help reduce antibiotic resistant infections
Your diet may become a way to fight antibiotic resistance. In this episode of News MD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams checks out a study that shows eating a diverse diet that includes a lot of soluble fiber may result in fewer antibiotic-resistant microbes in your gut.
May 11, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
May 11, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rein in Sarcoma Ninja Anywhere
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Ninja warriors team up to fight cancer
When you need a super hero and a ninja shows up, you're in luck. A group of ninjas are about to descend on a Minnesota city, not to battle crime, but to fight back against sarcoma. In this "Health Fusion Column," Viv Williams introduces you to one of those warriors.
May 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Morel mushrooms
NewsMD
Morel mushrooms are popping!
Morel madness has begun! The elusive jewel of the spring forest gets you outside in the fresh air and can be a healthy treat. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams hunts for morel mushrooms and shares an easy and tasty recipe to try if you're lucky enough to find some.
May 11, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams