Mayo Clinic in urgent need of O-negative blood

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is in urgent need of O-negative blood and is asking for the public's help with donations, according to a news release from the blood donor center.

In the release, the center said breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, vacations and weather may cause people to donate less and cause an "emergent" need for donations at this time.

Both scheduled and walk-in appointments are available, and there are two locations to choose from. To schedule an appointment, call 507-284-4475.

How to donate

Where: First floor of the Hilton Building.

When: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open until 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month.

Where: Main floor, room M-86 of the Saint Marys Campus-Joseph Building.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.