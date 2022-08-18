Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Mayo Clinic in urgent need of type O- blood alongside 'Driving in Donors' program

Mayo launches blood donation incentive program as demand is high for type O- blood donations.

01141.N.RPB.BLOOD.DRAW.124.jpg
Mayo Clinic Lead Blood Donor Tech Sara Matheson accesses a vain on Mark Hubly of Rochester as he donates blood on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Mayo Clinic’s Hilton Building in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
August 18, 2022 11:14 AM
ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is in high demand for type O- blood donations as it launches an incentive blood donation program: Driving in Donors.

For those wanting to donate but do not know their blood type, nurses at the blood donation can help identify your blood type. Anyone who donates blood from Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys or Mayo Clinic's Hilton Building can enter into the incentive program.

The incentive blood donation program allows donors to win an opportunity to golf at Somerby Golf Club and Oak Summit Golf Course for a round of golf for up to four people, as well as two hours of simulated golf at Chip Shots.

Those wanting to make a donation at either of these locations can find blood donation stations at the first floor of the Mayo Clinic Hilton and Room M-86 on the main floor of the Joseph Building on St. Mary’s campus.

The Hilton is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Joseph Building at the Saint Marys campus is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations can also be made at the SDSC Mobile Blood Drive. Contact 507-284-4475 or donateblood@mayo.edu for more information, or visit the Mayo Blood Donor program website at connect.mayoclinic.org/blog/blood-donor-program .

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
