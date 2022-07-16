SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Liver disease is manageable with a plan

Getting tested for related diseases and talking with a physician that specializes in liver diseases can help catch diseases early.

Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
By Mayo Clinic
July 16, 2022 01:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My husband is 45 and has lived with irritable bowel syndrome for many years. He was recently diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Are these two conditions related? We were told a liver transplant was likely in the future. Do all people require a transplant? Are other treatments available to manage this liver disease?

ANSWER: Primary sclerosing cholangitis is not associated with irritable bowel syndrome , but it can be related to another condition broadly termed inflammatory bowel disease , or more specifically ulcerative colitis . Your husband should be tested for ulcerative colitis if this testing has not already occurred.

Also Read
Your Style - Antinea Ascione
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Classic with a hint of Grace: Antinea Ascione
From the Regency era to house dresses, Antinea Ascione's style focuses on feeling comfort with some class.
July 16, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
012021.N.RPB.Drone.Legends.0014.jpg
Local
Vision for renovation of city parking lots and ramp, along with former Legends site, set for review
Small-area plan proposes mix of public and private development on city-owned land east and west of the city-county Government Center, along the Zumbro River.
July 16, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a rare disease that affects the ducts that carry the digestive liquid bile from your liver to your small intestine. In people who have primary sclerosing cholangitis, inflammation causes scars within the bile ducts. The scars make the ducts hard and narrow. Over time, this can cause serious liver damage.

While many people who have primary sclerosing cholangitis eventually need a liver transplant , that is not the case for everyone. Regular monitoring and follow-up care can manage symptoms and identify complications of primary sclerosing cholangitis early.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis often progresses slowly. As it advances, the disease may result in repeated infections, and can lead to bile duct tumors or liver tumors. Eventually, primary sclerosing cholangitis may cause the liver to fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

On average, it takes about 10 years until most people with primary sclerosing cholangitis need a liver transplant. However, the rate at which primary sclerosing cholangitis progresses varies widely. Some people with this disease live a normal life span without ever progressing to liver failure or needing a transplant.

To manage care going forward, your husband should work with a hepatologist, which is a physician who specializes in liver disorders. Based on a number of laboratory and clinical factors, the hepatologist can help your husband calculate the risk for liver failure and coordinate the ongoing monitoring needed.

It also would be valuable to talk with the hepatologist about scheduling a colonoscopy , especially if your husband has not had one. This examination would help determine if underlying ulcerative colitis is an issue. Random biopsies of tissue in the colon are recommended, even if the mucosa appears normal, since ulcerative colitis in people with primary sclerosing cholangitis may be mild at first and may not be apparent without tissue specimens.

In addition to monitoring your husband's condition, a hepatologist also can manage symptoms and complications of primary sclerosing cholangitis, such as fatigue, itching and infections.

If possible, consider consulting with a hepatologist at an academic medical center with a strong hepatology division. Specialists at these centers can offer your family the most up-to-date care. In addition, these centers often have access to research trials that focus on new treatment options.

Although no specific medical therapy is approved for primary sclerosing cholangitis, a number of research trials studying primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment are underway and more are coming soon. These trials can be an excellent way for people who have primary sclerosing cholangitis to get treatment they may benefit from years before those agents are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

At this time, a liver transplant is the only treatment known to cure primary sclerosing cholangitis. Liver transplant generally is reserved for people with liver failure or other severe primary sclerosing cholangitis complications. While uncommon, it is possible for primary sclerosing cholangitis to return, even after a liver transplant. —  Dr. Elizabeth Carey , Transplant Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix

Mayo Clinic Q&A is an educational resource and doesn’t replace regular medical care. Email a question to MayoClinicQ&A@mayo.edu. For more information, visit www.mayoclinic.org .

Related Topics: MAYO CLINIC Q&AROCHESTER
What to read next
Dr. Jeremiah Eisenschenk of Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd gathers with other hospitalists for a group photo.
NewsMD
What is a hospitalist — and why should you care?
Hospital medicine is a specialty dedicated to the delivery of comprehensive medical care to hospitalized patients. Practitioners of hospital medicine include physicians or “hospitalists.” Today, there are more than 50,000 hospitalists working across the United States.
July 16, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Carol Bradley Bursack Minding Our Elders column headshot for Brightspot.jpg
NewsMD
Conflict with mother complicates daughter’s efforts to help dad
"Minding Our Elders" columnist Carol Bradley Bursack suggest enlisting the help of a friend or relative, adding that a third party can help remove the dynamic that causes the family conflict.
July 16, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Carol Bradley Bursack
Ring Out Bell
NewsMD
Celebrating a cancer recovery 40 years later
Joel Everts was only nine years old when his diagnosis resulted in the amputation of his left leg.
July 15, 2022 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Whatever the design, the goal of an ankle brace is to prevent injury or offer support after an injury. thinkstock.com
NewsMD
If you sprain your ankle, think twice before popping anti-inflammatory drugs
Inflammation can be a bad thing, especially if you have underlying conditions such as heart disease or rheumatoid arthritis. But it's also part of the body's natural healing process. So if you sprain your ankle, should you take anti-inflammatory medications or not? In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams talks with a Mayo Clinic doctor about why you might want to skip the ibuprofen in some situations.
July 15, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams