We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

Sponsored By

Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic Q & A: Understanding what blue light is and ways to reduce eyestrain

Are blue light filtering glasses really necessary?

Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
By Mayo Clinic
October 18, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Many of my co-workers are using glasses that block blue light when they are on their computers. I am interested in getting a pair but want to know more about their value and how they can help.

Also Read
Hearing Aid
NewsMD
Hearing aids now available on store shelves for reduced prices
Traditional hearing aids are generally not covered by health insurance, cost about $3,000 to $6,000 and require a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional. Now, over-the-counter hearing aids will be available on store shelves, without a prescription for as low as $199 per pair.
October 17, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic tops off its new futuristic research building in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
October 17, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

ANSWER: Blue light glasses are gaining in popularity, but it is important to understand what blue light is. Blue light is one of the colors in the visible light spectrum. The others are red, orange, yellow, green, indigo and violet. When combined, they create white light. When the sun is shining, this is natural white light.

Blue light has a shorter wavelength with higher energy: 400–500 nanometers. Blue-light exposure can affect the retina — the layer of cells lining the back wall inside the eye that sense light and send signals to the brain so you can see.

Concerns about blue light

Exposing the retina to shorter light wavelengths is the basis of "blue-light hazard" and contributes to phototoxicity or sensitivity to light. In animal studies, prolonged exposure to natural blue light has been shown to damage the retina.

LED and compact fluorescent lamps also give off blue light. LEDs are used for the backlighting of computer screens, laptops, TVs and smartphones. Fortunately, the level of blue light from these devices is significantly less than the levels of blue light in natural daylight.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, at night, blue light exposure can potentially cause sleep issues by shifting your circadian rhythm , which is the body's internal clock. Research has suggested that excessive exposure to visible blue light also can cause eyestrain . Up to 69% of computer users report eyestrain, also known as computer vision syndrome.

What research has found

Since 2008, research into blue-blocking or filtering products, such as blue-blocking glasses, has increased. These products decrease the transmission of ultraviolet light involving wavelengths between 440 and 500 nanometers. Some digital devices now offer blue light-filtering settings that reduce the transmission of short wavelengths of light.

Studies have been conducted with adults on the benefits of blue-blocking lenses — whether these lenses alleviated eyestrain and discomfort when using digital devices and if sleep quality improved when the lenses were used in the evening. However, in reviewing the research, no significant improvement in vision performance or sleep quality has been found from using blue-blocking lenses.

Ways to reduce eyestrain

Since the amount of blue light from the devices used at work, school and home is less than that of natural sunlight, and eyestrain hasn't been found to be related to blue light, what can be done to prevent it?

Prolonged screen time decreases your natural blink rate, which reduces the film of tears covering your eyes, making them dry .

You can prevent this by:

  • Taking frequent breaks during screen time. Try following the "20-20-20 rule." Every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
  • Using artificial tears to refresh your eyes when they feel dry.
  • Getting a vision exam to evaluate an uncorrected eyeglasses prescription or refractive error. This helps identify focusing issues and if your eyes are working well together, both of which could cause eyestrain.

Rather than investing in blue-blocking glasses, you should consider:

  • Monitoring the length of screen time.
  • Reducing the duration of your screen time.
  • Taking frequent breaks.

If you are still experiencing eyestrain or other eye issues, make an appointment with a professional for a thorough eye examination to ensure your eyes stay healthy and any problems are caught early. —  Dr. Gretchen Kelly , Optometry, Mayo Clinic Health System,  La Crosse, Wisconsin

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic Q&A is an educational resource and doesn’t replace regular medical care. Email a question to MayoClinicQ&A@mayo.edu. For more information, visit www.mayoclinic.org .

Related Topics: MAYO CLINIC Q&AROCHESTER
What to read next
Pneumeric Capnospot
NewsMD
Rochester startup's device takes the guesswork out of common medical procedure
Dr. John Aho and Sasha Gentling's startup company, Pneumeric, based in Rochester, has a simple solution to improve how medical teams treat patients' emergency condition of pneumothorax brought on by a collapsed lung.
October 17, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
091422.N.BP.MENTALHEALTH - LEAD.jpg
NewsMD
'No symptom is too small': Mental health resources for college students adjusting back to school
College students have unique risk factors for mental health, which is why it’s all the more important to normalize the conversation and become familiar with the resources that are available to help.
October 16, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
pexels-gustavo-fring-4173239.jpg
NewsMD
The hardest word: Study finds doctors, families avoid saying 'death'
A new study of communications between doctors and parents of critically ill infants found that references to death or dying skirted the words themselves 92% of the time. Families mostly used colloquialisms for death, researchers learned, while doctors mostly used medical jargon.
October 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
Mayo Clinic + GE + $200M = Medical e-records?
NewsMD
When using a patient portal, remember your doctor is not your pal
Mayo Clinic study finds one-third of messages referred to a doctor by their first name. Women physicians were twice as likely to be "untitled" through patient communications deploying the use of a doctor's first name, and male patients were more likely to commit the error than female patients.
October 13, 2022 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott