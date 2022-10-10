Mayo Clinic receives $100 million donation to construct new building, expand proton therapy capacity

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic will expand its proton beam facility into a new building, doubling appointment access for cancer patients with a $100 million, multiyear gift from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation.

"This gift marks a significant milestone in Mayo Clinic's decadeslong relationship with Fred and Katherine Andersen and the foundation that executes on their vision for healthy, strong communities," said Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia.

Right now, Mayo Clinic offers 1,200 proton therapy appointments per year. Proton therapy is used to treat certain types of cancer through "pencil beam scanning," which delivers radiation treatment in a precise area that lessens radiation exposure on the patient's healthy organs and tissue. Mayo is the only medical facility in Minnesota that offers this treatment.

With the new gift, the clinic anticipates it can treat an additional 900 patients per year by expanding the proton beam facility into a new building: the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Building.

"The Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation is honored to partner with Mayo Clinic on a new facility that will expand patient access to unique cancer treatments," said foundation President Peter Clements.

Construction on the Andersen Building, which will be located on the east side of Mayo's Eisenberg Building and will connect to the Jacobson Building, will begin in 2023. The building will feature two basement levels, a lobby level and a first level. The clinic estimates that patients will begin receiving proton therapy in the Andersen Building in 2026.

"People with cancer deserve access to the most innovative, individualized therapies from a cancer center they trust," said Dr. Cheryl Willman, executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. "With this generous support from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation, Mayo Clinic will become a category of one for delivery of the most advanced radiation therapies and novel combination therapies for the patients we serve."