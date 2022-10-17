We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

Sponsored By

Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic tops off its new futuristic research building in downtown Rochester

Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, signs a beam during a "topping off" ceremony for the Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 17, 2022 03:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic leaders celebrated the “topping off” of its futuristic 11-story research center under construction in downtown Rochester to bring together “the right people” and “the right technology” to advance medical science.

Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building then watched as it was swung into place.

Also Read
Pneumeric Capnospot
NewsMD
Rochester startup's device takes the guesswork out of common medical procedure
Dr. John Aho and Sasha Gentling's startup company, Pneumeric, based in Rochester, has a simple solution to improve how medical teams treat patients' emergency condition of pneumothorax brought on by a collapsed lung.
October 17, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20221013_181256.jpg
Business
New restaurant ready to cook in Rochester's oldest downtown buildings
Jeff and Sarah Schwenker are renovating the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway in downtown Rochester to transform it into Marrow, a new 45-seat restaurant.
October 14, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The new research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. That’s just north of the Opus Imaging Research Building.

“Groundbreaking research does not happen in a vacuum. It's the right people, the right space, the right technology, and the right market disciplinary collaboration,” stated Mayo Clinic CEO and President Gianrico Farrugia prior to the installation of the beam.

Mayo Clinic Executive Dean of Research Dr. Gregory Gores told the small crowd attending the ceremonial event that six lead researchers will be based on each of the building's 10 floors of research labs and offices. Those 60 scientists will work with research teams, which will result in an estimated 500 to 700 people working the Kellen Building.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if those scientists and staff will be new Mayo Clinic employees or current ones moved from other Rochester labs, he said it will involve both adding new people and moving current staff to the Kellen Building.

“The growth will be incremental,” he said.

Gores did add that much of the work in the Kellen Building will focus on cancer and it represents an expansion of Mayo Clinic’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
A signed beam is hoisted to the top of the Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building construction site during a "topping off" ceremony Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mayo Clinic originally announced a much smaller version of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building in 2019. By 2021, the plan had almost tripled in size. What was originally a four-story building grew to 11 stories with 176,000 square feet of space.

The dramatic and different look of the new research building with sweeping and random opaque shapes covering parts of it was designed to represent the innovative work Mayo Clinic leaders expect to be accomplished in the center.

Both Farrugia and Gores told the crowd that it is expected the research teams in the Kellen Building will collaborate and partner with medical companies and people based in the nearby One and Two Discovery Square centers as well as the planned Three Discovery Square.

Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Rendering
A rendering of Mayo Clinic's Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic

The Discovery buildings are part of the 16-block “hub for bio-medicine, research and technology innovation." The sub-district is part of the Destination Medical Center initiative.

Mayo Clinic leases 30,000-square-feet of space in One Discovery Square, which also houses a number of Mayo Clinic corporate partners including Boston Scientific, Exact Sciences, Royal Philips and WuXi Diagnostics.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the first announced tenant, Mayo Clinic is also leasing "a minimum of 8,000 square feet" in Two Discovery Square as part of a “strategic collaboration” with La Jolla, California,-based biomanufacturer, National Resilience Inc.

Kellen Building Timelapse.gif
A timelapse of the construction of Mayo Clinic's Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building.
Contributed / Knutson Construction / Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
A signed beam is hoisted to the top of the Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building construction site during a "topping off" ceremony Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Rendering
A rendering of Mayo Clinic's Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, speaks during a "topping off" ceremony for the Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
Dr. Gregory Gores, Kinney executive dean of research with Mayo Clinic, speaks during a "topping off" ceremony for the Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: MAYO CLINICCONSTRUCTION ROCHESTERNEWSMD
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Ellison campaign stop 046.JPG
Local
Ellison campaigns on abortion rights in Rochester stop
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is vying for a second term, said his GOP opponent Jim Schultz would use the office to restrict abortion access.
October 17, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Bertrand Memorials
Business
After 20 years, Rochester's Bertrand Memorial moves to a new location
Bertrand Memorial has been in Rochester since 1999, and after two decades in the same space, owner Bill Bertrand is moving a few blocks down the road.
October 17, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Austin map.png
Local
Austin man injured in Monday morning crash
The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
October 17, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester auto dealer accused of skirting tax laws
Safaa Fadhil Zamil Al Janabi, 41, owner of Rochester Auto Mall, allegedly had a scheme to underreport the sales tax of sold vehicles to the state. He's now facing 10 felonies in Olmsted County District Court.
October 17, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson