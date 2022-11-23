SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 23
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic's McCoy gets hero award for work in community paramedicine

Dr. McCoy predicts that paramedicine will become a key feature of health care.

Community Paramedic_3292 (Landing).jpg
Dr. Rozalina McCoy, left, and community paramedic Andrew Torres working at The Landing MN.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
November 23, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — There was little in Mayo Clinic Dr. Rozalina McCoy’s early medical career to suggest the work she performs today: Developing ways to deliver health care to hard-to-access places and people through the use of community paramedics.

Paramedics are typically thought of as health professionals who jump into ambulances and rush to medical emergencies. Community paramedics are mobile, too, but their role is preventative and more comprehensive. They go to the hotels, homes and homeless shelters, and find patients before the situation can develop into a full-blown medical crisis.

Also Read
IMG_5982.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools saved over $3 million in energy costs over the last four years
There are 15 buildings in the district that are energy star certified.
November 22, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
060221-RPD-SWEARING-IN-1006894.jpg
Local
Proposal to boost police numbers doesn't find Rochester chief's support
Chief Jim Franklin said adopting a formula similar to Minneapolis would leave too many positions to fill and remove focus from finding the right fit for future needs.
November 22, 2022 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Noah Arnold Foster
Local
Wykoff man charged with attempted murder in Fillmore County stabbing, held on $400k bail
Noah Arnold Foster, 22, of Wykoff, allegedly stabbed a co-worker because he thought the man was having an affair with his girlfriend.
November 22, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Recently, McCoy, medical director of Community Paramedic Program, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester, received the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a community paramedicine program.

“For me, personally, this has been probably the most rewarding thing I have ever done,” she said.

The route to her current work began as a researcher. McCoy’s focus is on diabetes management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community paramedicine was a response to a particular health care challenge: One of the biggest reasons that diabetics suffer from poor health is their inadequate access to care. A recurring phenomenon among many diabetics is episodes of low blood sugar, a dangerous but “completely preventable” situation, McCoy said.

Oftentimes, paramedics are dispatched to a patient with a low-blood sugar condition to stabilize them with sugar. But delivering medical care that way is costly, and it was happening repeatedly. Talking with paramedics, McCoy learned that low-blood sugar is the most common reason for an ambulance to be called.

There had to be a better way — a less costly way. With the help of two grants, McCoy and her team developed an approach “where community paramedics would go out and care for people with low blood sugars.”

And the idea has grown from there.

PB: How do community paramedics differ from traditional ones?

McCoy: You can think of them as kind of specialty trained paramedics. All of them are paramedics in the traditional sense of the word. They work on our ambulance service, they respond to emergencies, they deliver life-saving acute care. Community paramedics get additional education and training in non-emergency medicine.

WF1212417_0122_head.jpg
Dr. Rozalina McCoy, a Mayo Clinic medical director for the Community Paramedic Program.
Contributed

So how do they do their job?

We have several different pathways for patients to get in. Most of their appointments are prescheduled appointments. Patients are referred to see them in their home or shelter or the streets — really anywhere they are. The community paramedics go to their location, do patient assessments, develop a plan of care, and deliver the intervention. So what makes it similar to paramedics is that they all practice outside of the hospital or outside of the traditional health care walls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community paramedicine builds on the notion of getting health care to the people, rather than making the patient come to the clinic. How do you find these patients?

Our partnership with The Landing (a day shelter that offers access to medical care and social workers) has been instrumental to find the most underserved patients. And the way we did that is, before we opened our clinic there, we spent time at The Landing getting to know people and earning their trust. Once we did that, we opened up the clinic, which is an entirely drop-in clinic. No appointments are necessary. And a lot spreads by word of mouth.

Where did the concept of community paramedicine come from?

It’s been growing over the past 20 or so years. Community paramedicine came out and is very robust in Canada and Australia. It was initially focused on preventing hospital readmissions, so they work in rural areas or urban areas. Minnesota is actually a national leader in community medicine. In 2012, it became a recognized profession in the state, and Medicare has been reimbursing community paramedic services since that time

How big could community paramedicine grow?

Twenty-five years from now, I think ambulance services might be in large part community paramedic services. They will not only provide emergency care and transport patients, but they’ll also bring primary and comprehensive care to their homes. I think it’s the future for ambulance organizations.

It will depend on having value-based care models rather than fee-for-service models where we’re paid for high-quality care. I think that is instrumental to the growth of CP models, because I think the biggest barrier is the fact that it’s largely not reimbursed other than in Minnesota.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: PEOPLEASKED AND ANSWEREDROCHESTERMAYO CLINIC
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
BCA investigating police shooting in Red Wing
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Red Wing Police Department are investigating an incident in which a Goodhue County deputy fired their weapon.
November 22, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
gavel court crime
Local
Rochester man charged with child neglect following toddler's death
Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, of Rochester, allegedly refused to allow his child, D-Angelo Pavlovic Pitchford, 3, to be treated while at a hospital. The boy was pale, lethargic and had been throwing up. An autopsy showed he died of complications due to a rare hernia condition.
November 22, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Election Review
Local
Olmsted County count verifies targeted election results
Election judges found a single mismarked ballot in the hand count of four randomly selected precincts as part of the effort to confirm the accuracy of voting machines.
November 22, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
scott zietlow2.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic surgeon takes the wheel as Kwik Trip's new CEO
Dr. Scott Zietlow, who has worked at Mayo Clinic since the early 1990s, will take on the titles of president and CEO of the La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip at the start of 2023. He is replacing his father, Don Zietlow, who is retiring.
November 22, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger