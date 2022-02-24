SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
NewsMD

Mayo mobile clinic brings health care to rural communities

Blooming Prairie and Kenyon are part of the regular route for the mobile clinic

Rita Millam.JPG
Rita Millam made her first trip to the Mayo Clinic Health System Mobile Health Clinic in Blooming Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Millam said she plans to use the mobile clinic again.
Brian Todd / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
February 24, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Rita Millam was more than satisfied with her care.

"Anything I was addressing today, they handled it," Millam said.

Millam, a resident of Blooming Prairie, had booked an appointment Tuesday in the Mayo Clinic Health System Mobile Health Clinic, a 39-foot Winnebago outfitted with two examination rooms, a laboratory, medical-grade freezer and refrigerator units, satellite communications systems complete with mobile hotspot, and more.

The mobile unit is a response to Mayo Clinic's need to close brick-and-mortar clinics in several communities in southern Minnesota.

"We have one mobile clinic right now," said Dr. Robert Albright, director of the mobile clinic program. The program was conceived of in late 2020, and the clinic was on the road by June 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're open four days a week, and we share this (mobile clinic) with our colleagues in southwest Minnesota."

Each week, the clinic spends two days each in Kenyon and Blooming Prairie in Southeast Minnesota, then goes to Southwest Minnesota for two days each in Sherburn and Butterfield.

Mayo Mobile Rural Clinic.JPG
The Mayo Clinic Health System Mobile Health Clinic sits in Blooming Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The clinic goes to four rural communities across southern Minnesota on a regular schedule.
Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

The clinic recently passed its 10,000th mile on the road and its 1,000th visitor, Albright said.

"We're looking to see if we can demonstrate the use for this," Albright said. "I would love to see us have a fleet of these."

Delivering health care to rural communities can be difficult, he said. Mobile clinics bring primary care to those cities where having a permanent clinic does not make financial sense.

Furthermore, when the mobile clinic comes to town, patients who have telemedicine appointments can use the clinic's internet connection as a wifi hotspot, which is necessary in communities that often have slow internet speeds.

Also Read
Jim Bruce and Alexis.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Zumbro Falls Fire Chief Bruce Heitmann's 'retirement' shows decades of service
Zumbro Falls' mayor reunited with babies he delivered during service as firefighter, first responder
February 22, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Stelling Farms 01
Members Only
Local
Where will we find the future of farming?
From family farms to FFA, the agriculture producers of tomorrow are learning how to grow our food today
February 18, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
01 Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
An 'average' year for ice and snow for the Lake Pepin, Upper Mississippi
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers from St. Paul measured the ice on Lake Pepin to help prognosticate the start of the tow boat season.
February 17, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd

The internet connection means patients no longer need to take their appointments at the public library in order to have a solid wifi signal.

Albright said the mobile clinics not only bring clinical care to these communities but expand access to the communities for research through the lab facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It can be a barrier (for patients) to travel and get blood work done," he said. "This allows us to do community-based cancer studies and expand our research footprint."

Emily Majerus, a physician's assistant who staffs the clinic when it visits Blooming Prairie, said the clinic has steadily had more and more patients during the eight months it has been open.

"I do have some regulars," Majerus said. "When people call in for appointments from these ZIP codes, they're offered to come here first."

Mayo Clinic Team.JPG
Staffing the Mayo Clinic Health System Mobile Health Clinic in Blooming Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, are Heather Ho, Lisa Simonson, and physicians assistant Emily Majerus.
Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

One of the big benefits for the community, Majerus said, is being able to bring clinical care to the elderly residents of the cities rather than make them drive to Austin, Owatonna or even Rochester for basic appointments.

"We have elderly patients who have mobility concerns and transportation concerns," Majerus said. "And we're here meeting their needs."

Albright said patients sit in their cars and get a text message when their appointment begins. From there, they are ushered to one of the two exam rooms where staff can handle the patient's needs or, if a consultation is needed, they can connect to a doctor.

Furthermore, based on the needs of the patients' appointments, the mobile clinic can add a physician on the staff for a day if needed, he said.

Millam said she often went to the clinic on Main Street in Blooming Prairie before it was closed, but the mobile clinic has everything needed for a primary care appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

She needs an x-ray in Austin, she said, and in two weeks when the clinic returns to town, she'll come back for lab tests followed by a second appointment two days later to go over her medications.

On a snowy, blowy day Tuesday, Millam said she was impressed they had come, not canceling or rescheduling her appointment.

"It's really nice," Millam said. "I was so glad to hear they were coming back to town."

Related Topics: BLOOMING PRAIRIEKENYON-WANAMINGOMAYO CLINICEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
February 23, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Dirty dishes in sink
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Can washing dishes boost your heart health?
Does walking into your home to find a sink full of dirty dishes ruin your day? Don't let it! That chore may be good for your heart health, at least for seniors. Viv Williams has details of a new study in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion."
February 23, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
ITooth brush and floss
NewsMD
Health Fusion: To floss or not to floss? A dentist answers that question
Brush your teeth two times a day and don't forget to floss. But do you really need to floss that much? In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams gets answers to the flossing controversy from a dental expert.
February 22, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Black lab puppyMG_7957.jpg
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Take 10 minutes outside for a mind and body boost
Want a quick way to boost your mood, clear your mind and feel better in general? Step outside for a few minutes. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares how an impromptu winter walk with her dogs resulted in a much needed attitude adjustment. It's all about the health benefits of nature.
February 21, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams