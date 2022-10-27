SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 27

Sponsored By

Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo's food staff could receive 7.5% raises

After six months of negotiations, the Morrison Coalition of Unions, which represents 600 food service staffers who work on Mayo Clinic campuses, has announced a “tentative agreement” with Morrison Healthcare. Mayo Clinic contracts with Morrison to provide food service staffing.

Food Service Workers Picket
Food service workers employed by Morrison Healthcare who work at various Mayo Clinic facilities took part in an "information picket" outside Mayo Clinic Aug. 25, 2022, in downtown Rochester. The unions announced this week that a “tentative agreement” has been reached.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 27, 2022 05:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Unions representing 600 food service staffers who work on Mayo Clinic campuses announced a tentative contract agreement that includes a minimum 7.5% raise.

After six months of negotiations, the Morrison Coalition of Unions announced that a “tentative agreement” has been reached with Morrison Healthcare. Mayo Clinic contracts with Morrison Healthcare to provide food service staffing on many of its Minnesota campuses.

Also Read
20221026_143555.jpg
Business
A $28 million expansion will double offerings of a southeast Rochester housing community
Northland, one of the largest multifamily property owners in the U.S., recently broke ground on a $28 million expansion of its SoRoc on Maine apartments. The project will add two more buildings with an additional 190 units paid bringing SoRoc's total units to 380.
October 27, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
GNV_O2BPR_1536x1040 Hero Image.png
Business
National child care provider hopes to build two centers in north Rochester
O2B Kids, which is based in Gainesville, Florida, has filed permits for a pair of 11,000-square-foot child care centers to bookend north Rochester.
October 27, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
101822-mueller-nick-7866.1.jpg
NewsMD
New CEO to lead Rochester's Ronald McDonald House
Nick Mueller is leaving his position as vice chair of development operations at Mayo Clinic to step into the role of CEO at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. He is replacing Peggy Elliott, who left the position earlier this year to take a job with a private foundation.
October 26, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The Morrison Coalition of Unions includes 500 SEIU Healthcare Minnesota members along with 100 members from Teamsters 120 and AFSCME Council 65.

The food service workers transitioned in 2017 from being Mayo Clinic employees to working for Georgia-based Morrison Healthcare, which contracts with Mayo Clinic to provide food services. The five-year labor contract the unions signed in 2017 expired at the end of June.

This agreement came in the wake of an information picket in front of Mayo Clinic in downtown Rochester in August, when the union members protested about the then-stalled negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic referred any questions about the tentative agreement to Morrison, the food service workers' direct employer. When asked for comment, Morrison Communications Director Caitlin O'Shea responded with a statement from the company.

“Today’s tentative agreement in support of our valued employees reflects the spirit of our partnership with SEIU, AFSCME, and Teamsters, and a shared commitment to serve the Mayo Clinic community," according to the statement. "We have a long history of listening to our employees and working productively with unions across the country and while the ratification process is underway, this collaborative effort has been focused on supporting our people.”

The proposed five-year contract still needs to be approved by members. The unions representing the workers hammered out a deal that includes:

  • A minimum 7.5% raise on top of the 2.5% raise in July. That raise will be retroactively paid back to July 1, 2022.
  • Future raises between 2.5% and 3%, which add up to an additional 10.5% over the term of the five-year contract.
  • Higher paid time off accrual rates for longtime employees.
  • The agreement calls for PTO accruals to begin on an employee’s first day of work and new cash-out options will start next spring.
  • The agreement preserved the union members’ health insurance or retirement plans with Morrison paying the majority of the costs.

The agreement announcement from SEIU estimates that members could see as much as $5 increase in pay by the end of the agreement. Employees who work at Mayo Clinic’s regional facilities may receive up to 12.5% pay increases based on location. Those hikes are designed to move regional pay closer to parity with Rochester workers’ wages.

In the announcement from the coalition, union members commented on the tentative agreement.

“The Coalition fought hard standing up for the workers who provided meals for patients, staff, and family, throughout the pandemic,” stated Amanda Whitmore, who is a cook at Mayo Clinic’s Fairmont facility. “This contract provides fair wages, benefits and language that supports us.”

Leslie Kaup, who has worked as a cook at Albert Lea Mayo Clinic for eight years, also offered thoughts on the contract.

“This contract is a step in the right direction,” stated Kaup. “It’s been a long few years dealing with COVID and we still have work to do to make sure these important jobs are respected the way they should be. We continue to face short staffing and we hope some of these changes will help address these issues so we can provide world-class care for our patients.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMAYO CLINICNEWSMD
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Women's Golf State Amateur Championship
Local
Rochester golf proposal will maintain four courses with increased fees and tax revenue
Rochester Park Board is slated to review staff proposal Tuesday, along with survey results related to options for municipal golf.
October 27, 2022 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
State Senate District 25
Local
Election 2022: Senate District 25
ROCHESTER — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Miguel Nunez Jr.
Local
South Dakota teen sentenced to 15 years for botched drug deal murder in Austin
Miguel Nunez Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to killing 45-year-old David Harris during a 2021 Austin drug deal gone bad.
October 27, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mike Boyer.JPG
Community
Rochester family shares Halloween experience with 141 inflatables
The Boyer family started with two inflatables and a small set of ghosts over 10 years ago. They also focus on giving back to the community with a Channel One Regional Food Bank donation box.
October 27, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell