Med City firm creates new test for at-risk patients to track their immunity to omicron

ROCHESTER – While society is relaxing some as the COVID pandemic slows, people who are vulnerable to the virus are still worried about their risk of exposure.

That’s a risk that has changed from the original virus strain in 2020. Omicron is now the dominant threat.

“The landscape out there is very kind of, I don't want to call it messy, but it's very complex at the moment. Everybody's got a different history of how many vaccines they had, so their current levels of protection are all over the place,” said Dr. Stephen Russell, Mayo Clinic researcher and co-founder of Imanis Life Sciences.

Imanis, which is a growing medical firm based in the Rochester Technology Campus (the former IBM campus), has been at the forefront of providing a road map for people who want to gauge their immunity levels to weigh their risks.

Imanis, with the help of affiliate Vyriad, collaborator Regeneron and Mayo Clinic, created the Immuno-Cov test in early 2020. The test can identify and tally how many neutralizing antibodies — antibodies that actually block the virus from entering cells — a patient has in their blood. Those neutralizing antibodies are scored in a measurement called a titer.

Immuno-Cov helps patients make decisions about returning to work, traveling and getting vaccines and boosters.

Imanis offered the test to its employees to track the strength of their immunity in the months following vaccination. Knowing their exact immunity levels was a well-received employee perk for the Imanis team.

Since Immuno-Cov tracked the original and Delta strains, Imanis needed a new test to identify the neutralizing antibodies for the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for about 95 percent of current COVID cases. Imanis recently introduced Immuno-Cron assay to track antibodies that neutralize the Omicron virus.

Mayo Clinic is adding Immuno-Cron to its test offerings in addition to the original Immuno-Cov test.

“This test is not for everybody. This test is for physicians to help them evaluate immunocompromised people to understand what their risk level is and whether they should continue to advise to not travel and to continue social distancing,” said Russell. “If a patient’s titer is low, they should get another vaccine boost now as opposed to later. All those decisions can be guided more intelligently by the availability of this additional information.”

He sees the new test as a timely tool for at-risk patients.

“It's certainly a different atmosphere out there today versus six months ago … it's still a scarier dangerous time for compromised people. There's fear that is generated as a result of most of the world going back to normal amongst those people who are vulnerable. And this just helps them navigate that kind of different landscape a little better,” said Russell.

Immuno-Cron will cost $300, the same as the original Immuno-Cov. The process is also the same. A physician orders the test, sends a blood sample to Imanis in Rochester, the complicated test is conducted and the results are sent back to the doctor.

The Imanis team is conducting about 190 Immuno-Cov tests a week. That’s up from about 25 a week in the summer of 2021.

The tests are helping drive the growth of Imanis and its sister company, Vyriad. Imanis and Vyriad, founded by Russell and Dr. Kah-Whye Peng, share 25,000 square feet of lab space in Building 110 on the Rochester Technology Campus.

The pair of firms, which were founded in 2016 to develop cancer treatment using viruses, have grown from about 20 employees in 2019 to about 70 employees today.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.