Minnesota hospitals 'overwhelmed' by continued COVID surge

CEOs of nine health care systems from across the state say Minnesota hospitals are nearing a breaking point.

FSA coronavirus CDC
This illustration reveals the spikes that adorn the outer surface of a coronavirus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. Submitted / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
December 13, 2021 03:43 PM
ST. PAUL — Leaders of Minnesota hospital systems are pleading with the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to take precautions such as wearing a mask as hospitalizations for the virus remain at record highs for 2021.

Hospitalizations in the state reached 1,677 on Dec. 10 according to numbers released Monday, Dec. 13, by the Minnesota Department of Health. Nearly 99% of the state’s 1,012 adult intensive care unit beds were full, with 342 of those beds occupied by a person sick with COVID-19.

CEOs of nine Minnesota health systems, including Essentia Health, the Mayo Clinic and Centra Care purchased full-page advertisements in newspapers across the state calling for greater precautions.

“We’re heartbroken. We’re overwhelmed” the full-page ad begins. “Our emergency departments are overfilled, and we have patients in every bed in our hospitals.”

In a statement on the worsening situation, the CEOs said health care is in one of the toughest positions it has been in since COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota.

“Doctors, nurses and people working in health care are doing everything they can to support the health of all Minnesotans,” the statement said. “And yet, every day our health care workers see avoidable illness and death as a direct result of COVID-19. Health systems have risen to every challenge put before them, but they are overwhelmed and cannot continue to carry this burden.”

Meanwhile, Minnesota late last week confirmed its second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The person was an adult associated with Minnesota State University Mankato and was vaccinated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person traveled in the U.S. and had mild symptoms which have since resolved, MDH said.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 3,655
  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 85.8 (as of 12/3)
  • TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 960,425
  • TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,531
  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11.5 (as of 12/3)

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,677
  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 48,169
  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 46
  • TOTAL DEATHS: 9,918

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,692,432 or 70.8% of ages 5 and up
  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,441,368 or 66% of ages 5 and up
  • BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,361,606

