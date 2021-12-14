Minnesota reports 46 deaths, 1,636 hospitalizations for COVID-19

ST. PAUL — Close to 98% of Minnesota adult intensive unit care beds are full as a surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to wear on, according to the state health department data from Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Northeast and west-central Minnesota as well as the Twin Cities region reported just one available adult ICU bed. Statewide, 1,636 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 9,042

9,042 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 76.6 (as of 12/6)

76.6 (as of 12/6) TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 969,450

969,450 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,583

11,583 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.6 (as of 12/6)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,636

1,636 TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 48,362

48,362 DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 46

46 TOTAL DEATHS: 9,964

Vaccinations