Minnesota reports 46 deaths, 1,636 hospitalizations for COVID-19
A total of 9,964 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19.
ST. PAUL — Close to 98% of Minnesota adult intensive unit care beds are full as a surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to wear on, according to the state health department data from Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Northeast and west-central Minnesota as well as the Twin Cities region reported just one available adult ICU bed. Statewide, 1,636 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.
Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 9,042
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 76.6 (as of 12/6)
- TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 969,450
- TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,583
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.6 (as of 12/6)
Hospitalizations, deaths
- ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,636
- TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 48,362
- DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 46
- TOTAL DEATHS: 9,964
Vaccinations
- FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,701,044 or 71% of ages 5 and up
- COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,459,00 or 66.4% of ages 5 and up
- BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,418,056
