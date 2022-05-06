SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
NewsMD

Mothers and midwives: Experiencing the miracle of birth personally and professionally

Midwives provide a personalized, specialized care for new mothers.

omc midwives
Allison Welle (left) and Amy Ntoburi are mothers and certified nurse midwives at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester.
Contributed / Olmsted Medical Center
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 06, 2022 05:30 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Mothers and midwives have one absolute thing in common: knowing the true intimacy of birth.

For Allison Welle and Amy Ntoburi, as both mothers and midwives, witnessing the miracle of birth didn’t begin or end after their own children were born.

Welle is mom to a baby born in January, and Ntoburi has two girls. It’s fitting that all were born with help from midwives.

Welle became a midwife in 2018. She’s worked at Olmsted Medical Center for about three years, where Ntoburi is also a midwife. Ntoburi became interested in midwifery after OMC reinstated its nurse midwifery practice in 2013. She “jumped at the opportunity” and became a midwife in 2014 after being a women’s health nurse practitioner since 2004.

“I think I always wanted to be a midwife,” Ntoburi said. “It was the push I needed to follow my dream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Midwifery has existed in the United States for hundreds of years, when women would help each other with childbirth, as they understood the process better than any male doctor. But, by the early 1800s, middle-class families started using doctors for childbirth. Doctors attended about half of the nation’s births by 1900, around the time anesthesia became more widely used.

The economic boom in the 1920s saw middle- and upper-class families giving birth at hospitals, instead of with the “lower class” midwives. Midwifery didn’t gain popularity again until the 1970s during the second wave of the feminism movement.

Today, midwifery feels like it’s going through a boom of popularity, though certified nurse midwives only attend about 8% of births in the U.S.

For people like Welle, midwifery became an area of interest after working as a labor and delivery nurse, where she “saw a lot of really biased care providers.”

“I knew that there’s got to be a better way to provide maternity care, and that’s what led me to midwifery,” Welle said.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Trial to begin Monday for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 05, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
High Forest - Olmsted County map.png
Local
$3,500 tools stolen out of truck in High Forest Township
The theft occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
May 04, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10 minutes
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 04, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Ntoburi said the midwifery philosophy of care is that pregnancy is a normal, natural process of life. Midwives tend to low-risk, healthy people and are trained to treat and care for minor issues. The idea is to partner with mothers and families to guide them to a healthy birth, Ntoburi said.

There is a lot of misunderstandings surround midwifery, like not being able to get an epidural or midwives can’t do an induction. They can do both of those things. Welle said midwives also provide care to women throughout their whole lifespan, not just pregnancy.

“A pretty common misconception is that we only care for labor and birth and pregnancy, but really we’re primary care providers too,” Welle said. “We can provide care throughout a woman's life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this, midwives form tight relationships with patients, helping them through various stages of life.

“That’s really, really special, and what I was missing in labor and delivery nursing,” Welle said. “That’s the most rewarding part.”

Welle is still adjusting to being a midwife and a new mom, but she thinks it provides “a whole different perspective.”

“I think the biggest change is going to be how I’m checking in with people postpartum, after it being a lot harder than I originally thought it was going to be,” she said. “Just the empathy and knowing what was helpful for me, especially words of affirmation. Knowing you’re not the only one who feels like this and your feelings are validated.”

Ultimately, midwives provide a personalized care that’s a comfort to patients.

“It’s such a special model of care,” Welle said. “My biggest hope for the people that I know and love is that they’re able to have that kind of care throughout their lives and that they feel so comfortable in their provider. I want everyone to have an experience like that.”

Related Topics: OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTERROCHESTERHEALTHPEOPLEEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Mayo Clinic
NewsMD
Serious cases of hepatitis among children have doctors stumped
Clusters are of unknown origin, and not believed related to COVID-19 at this time.
May 05, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
May 05, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
1887797+LIFE_SELF-LOVE-HUMILITY_TB.jpg
NewsMD
Health Fusion: The Goal Getters are here to help you do the things you've been too busy or scared to tackle
What's that one thing you've always wanted to do or get done, but haven't had the time or courage to do it? The Goal Getters are here to help. In this Health Fusion Column, Viv Williams reveals a new project that gives people tools they need to reach goals that make their lives healthier and happier.
May 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Steer clear of a deep-tissue massage after a night of drinking. thinkstock.com
NewsMD
Unleashing the healing power of shiatsu
If you spend hours every day hunched over a computer monitor or smart phone, your neck and back muscles can get mad and sore. Stress makes it worse. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams introduces you to a shiatsu expert who explores the healing power of the massage technique.
May 04, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams