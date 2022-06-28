SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Need to get your younger kids COVID vaccinated? Here's where to go in SE Minnesota

COVID-19 vaccines for 6-month-old to 4-year-old children are now becoming available throughout the U.S. Here are a few locations outside of Rochester and Olmsted County where the vaccines can be found.

WINONA VACCINE VOLUNTEERS.130.jpg
A syringe is filled from a Moderna COVID-19 vial on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in preparation of vaccines becoming available for the 6-month-old to 4-year-old age group. A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Winona at the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Ave.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
June 28, 2022 04:09 PM
Beginning Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Gundersen Health System will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest age group – 6 months to 4 years old – throughout their Minnesota locations; Harmony, Houston, La Crescent, Spring Grove and Wabasha.

Families with previously scheduled appointments for their child with Gundersen Health can ask for the COVID-19 vaccine for their children in this age range during their pediatric check up. COVID-19 vaccine appointments for this new cohort of children can be scheduled as early as Tuesday, July 5 through Gundersen clinics.

Gundersen Health has also made available a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for those who are 5 years old or older who are immune-compromised.

Winona County will begin hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 6 months to 4 years olds as early as Wednesday, June 29. A clinic will be hosted at the Winona County Public Health Office located at 825 Mankato Ave, in Winona from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All those seeking a vaccine for their younger children through Winona County Public Health must schedule an appointment with the Public Health office. Winona County Public Health will schedule future appointments for any walk-ins Wednesday during their clinic.

There will also be a vaccination clinic held for all ages during the Winona County Fair, which runs from July 6-10. Winona County Public Health has not announced which day of the fair the clinic will be held, or what times the clinic will run.

Dodge County begins administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 month to 4 years old beginning Tuesday, July 5. A clinic will be held at the Dodge County Public Health office located off 42 E. Main Street in Dodge Center. The clinic will run from 4-6 p.m. July 5. Vaccinations are available by appointment only.

There will be two additional clinics for first vaccine doses hosted by Dodge County on Tuesday July 12, and Tuesday, July 19. Both clinics are also by appointment only, and families can sign up for appointments on the Dodge County Public Health website.

Fillmore County does have COVID-19 vaccines available for the youngest age demographic. Vaccinations are available by appointment only through Fillmore County Public Health by calling their offices at 507-765-3898.

At this time, Mower County does not have COVID-19 vaccines available for anyone under the age of 12 and does not plan to make vaccine appointments available for younger age groups.

Related Topics: COVID-19 VACCINEWINONA AREAWABASHA-KELLOGGCORONAVIRUSDODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORD
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
