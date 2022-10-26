SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
New CEO to lead Rochester's Ronald McDonald House

Nick Mueller is leaving his position as vice chair of development operations at Mayo Clinic to step into the role of CEO at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. He is replacing Peggy Elliot, who left the position earlier this year to take a job with a private foundation.

Nick Mueller
October 26, 2022 10:18 AM
ROCHESTER – A new CEO is taking the wheel at Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House.

Nick Mueller is leaving his position as vice chair of development operations at Mayo Clinic to step into the RMH CEO role.

He replaces Peggy Elliot, who left the position earlier this year to take a job with a private foundation. Elliot had led the Ronald McDonald House since 2015, when she replaced the retiring Linda Bonow.

"Nick (Mueller) possesses the knowledge, experience, and leadership skills to enhance the House's mission for the children and families it serves," stated RMH Board President Hilary Stonelake-Curtis in the announcement of the change. "The House will excel as both an organization and a community partner under his direction."

A long-time nonprofit professional, Mueller had worked at Mayo Clinic since 2017. Prior to that, he worked locally at the American Cancer Society for almost seven years.

Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House, founded in 1980, features 70 rooms to “provide a home away from home and offer support to families seeking medical care for their children.”

It nearly doubled its capacity in 2019 with a 48,000-square-foot expansion.

The Med City complex is the largest RMH in Minnesota. It is the 13th largest out of the186 RMH facilities in the U.S.

